Despite tensions over Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu pledges to work with British PM Starmer

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his election victory and said on Friday that he is confident that the two of them can work together towards “security and peace.”

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend my warm congratulations to the prime minister of the United Kingdom. I am confident that we will continue working together to strengthen the historic friendship between the UK and Israel and to advance the twin goals of security and peace,” Netanyahu said.

He also thanked outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for “his friendship and support over the years.”

President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Starmer and wrote on X that he looks forward to working with him and his administration on releasing the hostages that are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“As he prepares to enter 10 Downing Street as prime minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom,” Herzog wrote. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

He also thanked Sunak “for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people, especially during this most difficult period.”

In January, then Labour Party leader Starmer criticized Netanyahu for rejecting a US call to accept Palestinian statehood as part of ending the war in Gaza.

Starmer juggles Palestinian statehood with Israel's self-defense

“Palestinian statehood is not the gift of a neighbor. It is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. It is also the only way to a secure settlement and a secure future,” he said while reinforcing that he nevertheless supports “Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Israel Labor Party head Yair Golan congratulated Starmer, writing on X, “I look forward to working together with our sister party to bring our hostages home and for security, peace, and stability here and across the region.”

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer on a wonderful, welcome @UKLabour election victory. Change is possible!I look forward to working together with our sister party to bring our hostages home and for security, peace and stability here and across the region. — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) July 5, 2024

Former Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli also wrote on X: “This is no ordinary victory; it is a beacon of hope for social democratic parties around the world in an era that is becoming more and more radical and conservative.”