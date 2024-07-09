Air Haifa set to launch, bringing new airline service to northern Israel

Air Haifa, the new Israeli airline, is poised to make its debut with the arrival of its first aircraft at Haifa International Airport at the end of July. This significant development comes as the airline nears the completion of its operational licensing process with the Civil Aviation Authority, expected to conclude by September. Following this, the airline will commence ticket sales and commercial flight operations.

The new airline unveiled its branding and announced that its inaugural aircraft, a brand-new ATR 72-600 with 72 seats, will land in Israel from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France. This aircraft, the first in Air Haifa’s fleet, will be handed over to the company’s management by ATR, a Franco-Italian manufacturer jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo. The airline plans to acquire two additional ATR 72-600 aircraft in the coming months.

Air Haifa was founded by a group of Israeli entrepreneurs, including Nir Zuk, founder of Palo Alto Networks, Gonen Usishkin, Lior Yavor, and Miki Strasburger, all former senior executives at El Al. The airline aims to operate regular flights throughout the year from Haifa International Airport to Eilat and various destinations around the Mediterranean, offering competitive prices with a focus on comfort and safety.

The airline is currently finalizing its operational license from the Civil Aviation Authority, after having received a commercial operating license last September from Minister of Transport and Road Safety Brigadier General (res.) Miri Regev. Once the licensing process is complete, Air Haifa will start selling flight tickets and launching its flight operations from Haifa. Further details are available on the company’s website, airhaifa.com. A plane. Illustration (credit: INIMAGE)

The launch of Air Haifa is seen as a crucial step during a challenging period of conflict in northern Israel. The airline's operations are expected to bolster the local economy and create new jobs. Additionally, Air Haifa will provide essential air connectivity to the region, facilitating international travel for northern residents and contributing to the future tourism development of Haifa and its surroundings.

Air Haifa CEO makes a statement

“We are very excited about the arrival of Air Haifa’s first aircraft in Israel. Air Haifa is the first new Israeli airline since the 1990s, and we are proud, especially in this period, to be the first commercial airline in the country's history with its operational base at Haifa International Airport. We are waiting for the completion of the company’s licensing process, and once it’s done and the necessary licenses are obtained from the Civil Aviation Authority, we will announce the launch date of the company’s operations and begin ticket sales,” said Gonen Usishkin, founding partner and CEO, in a press release.