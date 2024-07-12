Can the mass trauma caused by October 7 be compared to that of the Holocaust?

How has October 7 impacted education in Israel? What are the biggest successes and biggest failures of the Israeli school system since the outbreak of the war? Can the trauma caused by the horrific attack at the hands of Hamas terrorists be compared to that of the Holocaust? And how is this trauma affecting the different sectors of Israeli society?

The upcoming episode of Conversation Corner, a series by the Jerusalem Post and Ono Academic College, will tackle these and other essential questions concerning the effect of October 7 on Israel’s new generations.

The new episode will be broadcast on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. Israel Time.

The panel will feature Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom, Senior Lecturer & Director of the International Center for the Study of Ethiopian Jewry at Ono Academic College, Dr. Tammy Hoffman, head of the Education Policy Program and a Research Fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and Martin Herskovitz, a poet and Holocaust educator.

Our speakers

Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom

Rabbi Dr. Sharon Z. Shalom immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia on his own at the age of about nine. He studied at Yeshivat Har Etzion in Alon Shvut, where he received his rabbinic ordination. Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom has a broad education in theology and philosophy. His M.A. thesis was on “Circumcision in the Beta Israel Community,” and his Ph.D. thesis was on “Judaism of Fate? A Case Study on Theology of the Ethiopian Jewish Community,” both completed at Bar-Ilan University.

In addition to being a Senior Lecturer at Ono Academic College, he was a visiting scholar of the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University and also teaches at Bar Ilan and Tel Aviv Universities. and is a member of Beit Hillel and Tzohar, an Orthodox Rabbinic organization. He is a graduate of the Hartman Institute’s “Rabbanut Yisraelit.” He is the Rabbi of the “Kdoshei Israel” synagogue in Kiryat Gat, a community of Holocaust survivors. He serves as a Captain in the IDF Reserves.

Dr. Tammy Hoffman

Dr. Tammy Hoffman is the head of the Education Policy Program and a Research Fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute. She is also a lecturer at the Kibbutzim College of Education; head of the Regev Education Program for Outstanding Students, and a member of the steering committee of the Lautman Forum for Education Policy.

Researcher and lecturer on education and educational policy, with an emphasis on education for democratic citizenship and a shared society, and the link between the education system, the military and teacher training.

She holds a PhD from the School of Education at Tel Aviv University.

Martin Herskovitz

Martin Herskovitz is a poet and a Holocaust educator. He is a second-generation Holocaust survivor. His poetry deals with his attempt to find a narrative from the silence and a way to process the traumatic memory of the Holocaust that was transmitted to him.

This article was written in cooperation with Ono Academic College.