Sister of murdered Hamas hostage: Netanyahu's rhetoric on hostage deal is empty

Meirav Svirsky, sister of the late Itay Svirsky, who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas, spoke this Sunday morning with Michal Kadosh on 103FM radio.

"Unfortunately, I see time and time again, at least within the government, that the hostages are not a priority," Svirsky began. "I don't know what the assassination of Deif achieves or doesn't achieve, but I'm troubled that these two objectives are not only not moving forward together, they're not moving at all. I wonder what the interest was yesterday, whether they chose to promote the return of the hostages or to promote the toppling of Hamas that could delay their return."

"I am under a lot of pressure. We reached very critical moments. The deal was on the table, and there were many efforts to implement it. I don't know the implications of the event. I'm not just choosing revenge but saving lives. It's too late for Itay. I understand the time factor here and the tremendous fear of fighting there. Military pressure has implications for the lives of the hostages, and there are many who are still alive. Military pressure can kill them, and they must first be saved. I'm very unsettled."

Itai Svirsky (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Svirsky demands action

Regarding the prime minister's speech recent speech, Svirsky said, "If he is committed, he should show us an outline for a deal and that he is implementing it. I'm not satisfied with just talking. I want to see the action of bringing back the hostages through a deal because that is the only way to bring all of them back.

"Unfortunately, I haven't regained trust in the system yet to believe again in their empty words. Time is a critical factor in the lives of the hostages. I know this firsthand through my brother.

"We are in a survival war for the lives of the hostages and for the lives of all Israelis. I'm still suffering from the trauma that began on October 7. We are in a daily battle for the return of the hostages.

"Clearly, we must not relax for a moment. I appeal to my government and demand they bring them back. The emotional difficulty is so great, and it is growing. I haven't had the opportunity to mourn my parents, barely for Itay, because we understand we are in survival mode. The hostages must return because we are all directly affected. Society will disintegrate, and people will not survive here knowing the hostages remain there. Netanyahu continues to preserve his legacy as the negotiator-in-chief of the state."