Fighting for the North: Protest forum calls for war, against deal in north

Residents of and evacuees from Israel's North protested outside of a government meeting Sunday morning, calling for a war in the North and protesting an agreement with Hezbollah. Hundreds of protesters were present, according to organizers.

Participants, active in the Fighting for the North protest organization, lay in sleeping bags on the road to block the entrance to the meeting and make the point that they have been "abandoned in the street" by Israel's government.

The protest was part of a day of "the war for the North," which included additional protests and activities.

The day was organized by the forum, along with right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, the Hope forum comprised of hostage families who seek more military pressure on Hamas, and the Valor forum of 150 families of soldiers who have fallen in the Israel-Hamas war.

Abandonment of Israel's North

Forum activist Rephael Slav held a poster with bloody handprints painted on it at one of the protests of the day, saying that it represented the hands of anyone who signs a deal that "abandons our lives." Fighting for the North activists protest outside a government meeting, calling against a deal and for war. (credit: Fighting for the North)

"We won't let anyone in the country sign a deal on our lives, sign a deal on your own lives. We are going home to full security," he said.

Protests were planned for Sunday night in Haifa and Nahariya, and a tour of the northern community of Shlomi was planned for the afternoon.