IDF unsure how many haredi draft orders it intends to send on Sunday

IDF representatives in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said on Wednesday morning that the IDF does not yet know how many draft orders to haredi citizens it plans to send out on Sunday morning.

The meeting was coined an "urgent" meeting by committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) after the IDF announced on Tuesday that it would begin sending draft orders on Sunday. The IDF representatives said in the meeting on Wednesday that their goal was to draft 3,000 haredim in the coming year in addition to the approximately 1,800 haredim that already serve.

The representatives said that the orders on Sunday would target haredi men they believed to have a high potential to serve and who would not avoid the orders or be found incapable. However, the representatives could not say exactly how many orders they would send out, nor the criteria for choosing whom to send them.

Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 9, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In earlier meetings, IDF representatives said that they would initially target haredim who were either listed as workers or had other indications that they were not full-time yeshiva students. But members of the Knesset, mainly from the opposition, argued that the IDF did not have the authority to make such distinctions, which they said were discriminatory.

Tensions between officials in the prime minister's office

"I do not understand what was so urgent to announce yesterday that thousands of draft orders would be sent to haredim, but today, it becomes apparent that there is no plan and no numbers," Edelstein said during the discussion.

The exchanges in the committee reflected tensions between officials in the prime minister's office, who are pushing for concessions to haredim in order not to destabilize the government, and members of the Knesset, including from the coalition, who are going for a broader haredi draft to meet the IDF's manpower needs while minimizing an increase of the burden on those who are already serving.

Edelstein and other committee MKs on Wednesday repeated earlier claims that they would not hurry to approve a separate bill that would lengthen mandatory service from 32 to 36 months unless the IDF provided a detailed plan for the increasing recruitment of haredim into the IDF.