'Kosher cell phone' bill passes major hurdle in Knesset

A hard-fought bill with implications mainly on haredi society passed a series of votes in the Knesset Economic Committee on Wednesday, and will likely pass into law in a final vote in the Knesset plenum next week.

The purpose of the bill, which was spearheaded by Shas MK Yinon Azoulay and supported by MKs from United Torah Judaism and the Likud, is to preserve in law the Rabbinic Committee for Communication's ability to control some 500,000 users of what are known as "kosher cell phones."

The committee, which includes representatives from a number of different haredi groups, was formed in 2005 in order to make joint decisions and find solutions to what they viewed as the threat of smartphones with internet access. The committee, which formally is a listed NGO, began marketing cell phones that were labeled "kosher" after passing inspections and undergoing technological adaptations that blocked certain services, chiefly among them internet access.

The committee also signed a series of deals with Israeli cellular service providers that enabled it to block registered users from calling certain numbers, and also designate certain cell phone numbers as being part of a "kosher platform." For example, kosher numbers for those registered in Pelephone begin with 050-41..., while in Cellcom they begin with 052-71 or 052-76. These "kosher" numbers cannot be transferred to other cellular phones, and this forced haredim who wished to use smartphones to use other phone numbers – and thus the committee was able to track who was using a "kosher" phone and who wasn't. Kosher cellular phones, imported and distributed by Israeli Accel Telecom, are displayed at the company's offices in Tel Aviv (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

A number of complaints rose over the years against the committee. These included the fact that there was no standard procedure for blocking calls to certain numbers; that some of the committee members were financially involved in the marketing of the kosher phones and thus had a conflict of interest; and, perhaps most importantly, critics argued that the "kosher platform" was an invasion of privacy and a means by the committee to control haredi life by acting against those whose number were not part of the platform.

Undoing the reforms

In a move that was heavily criticized by haredim across the board, former Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel launched a reform in 2022 to cancel the kosher platform and enable haredim to choose whether or not they wanted a kosher cell phone without the committee being able to control their choice. The reform's implementation, however, was delayed after a challenge in the High Court of Justice, and then the government fell and the next government, which included the haredi parties, stalled it. The purpose of the bill that progressed on Thursday was to bury Hendel's reform once and for all.

The bill stipulates that individuals or groups may voluntarily register on the "kosher platform," and they may only change their numbers to a different number that is also part of the platform. In order to assuage some of the concerns, the bill included a number of regulatory measures: The committee must publish its policy as to the numbers it intends to prevent those using the kosher platform from calling; it will not be permitted to block any emergency numbers or any other three- or four-digit call centers, as well as other full-length emergency numbers designated by the communications minister; it may not block political advertising during election campaigns; individuals or firms whose numbers have been blocked may appeal the decision to the communications ministry; and more.

However, officials from the finance ministry, competition authority, and from within the communications ministry itself argued that the bill would have negative economic effects. Without the ability to compete with non-kosher cell phone services, the bill could lead to an increase in the number of providers, which would drive up prices. Furthermore, since it is a law that applies to all citizens, it can lead to other conservative groups, including Israeli Muslims, to begin operating the same types of "bubbles" of cellular services that are significantly more expensive than the general market.