Protesters call on Netanyahu to delay flight to US until hostage deal is closed

Four protesters were arrested and two were detained at a protest outside Economy Minister Nir Barkat's home Thursday morning, according to protests organization Change Direction.

Change Direction protesters gathered outside the homes of Barkat and Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel calling for them to advance a hostage deal and a date for elections.

Protesters placed ballot boxes outside of Barkat's house and others sat in Gamaliel's building blindfolded with their hands tied.

"If within members of the Knesset there remains a shred of care for Israel - they should prove it by acting to immediately promote a deal and set a date for elections," said the organization."

A protest and march from Agarnat Square to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street home was planned for Thursday evening, with the Black Flags organization calling on protesters to remind Netanyahu that he must bring home the hostages before flying to the US next week.

"He is running away from the hostage families, running away from a deal, running from the bereaved families, running from a national inquiry, running from decisions about the day after, and leaving us behind wallowing in a ruined country," said the Black Flags.

They also touched on the upcoming Knesset recess, saying that Netanyahu must bring back the hostages, "before he lets his extremist coalition members out for a three month break in an emergency."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Knesset, July 17, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Family members of hostages also called on Netanyahu to make a deal before his flight saying "America can wait. The flight will leave right after everyone comes home," the Hostage Family Forum announced on Thursday.

"Now is the time to be here, to work on a deal, to be the voice that brings everyone home: the living for rehabilitation and the deal for dignified burial in their country."

"The current chance to sign Netanyahu's Deal must not be missed," added the forum.

PM asked to delay flight until deal reached

The forum released a mock airport announcement calling on Netanyahu to delay his flight:

"Attention passengers, because of a delay in the deal to release the hostages, the prime minister's flight to Washington will wait."

"America can wait."

"The flight will take off right after everyone comes home. First a deal and then a flight."

The protests Thursday followed protests around the country Wednesday, in which protesters called for a hostage deal, and for Prime Minister Netanyahu to delay his trip to the US until after approving of such a deal.

Protesters gathered near Karkur, at the Hakfar Hayarok Junction, the Re'em Junction, the Elyakim Junction, in Ra'anana, Even Yehuda, Zichron Yaakov, Beersheba, and more.

Protesters marched in the Gaza Envelope calling for a state commision of inquiry, in the first day of a multi-day march; and protesters marched in a large protest through Tel Aviv.