99 years ago today, on 18 July 1925, Mein Kampf, the infamous book by Adolf Hitler was published in Germany.

The tome, which translates as "My Struggle" in English, was written by Hitler while he was in prison for the failed coup against the state, otherwise known as the Munich Putsch in 1923.

In Mein Kampf, Hitler detailed his ideology, aligned with the extreme right, and discusses the reasons for his antisemitism and anti-communism.

He also spoke of his desire to expand German terrorist into parts of Eastern Europe (to increase lebensraum, 'living room' for the German people) as he felt there was "insufficient territory to support the population", and he wrote if his aim to evict Jews from Germany, as he believed they threatened the German people. He wrote of Jews acting as "the worst kind of germ-carriers in poisoning human souls" and said that a Jew can never be a German. A copy of Mein Kampf in Arabic found in a children's bedroom in Gaza used by Hamas for military purposes. (credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

The book was banned in Germany until 2015, when it was legally allowed to be reprinted for the first time. A special annotated edition written by scholars sold 85,000 German-language copies in 2017, according to the BBC. According to the New York Times, no full edition of Mein Kampf has ever been translated into Hebrew.

Copies found in Gaza

Several copies of Mein Kampf, including ones translated into Arabic, have been found in Gaza since the beginning of the October 7 war, including most recently in the Nuseirat camp.

Inside one copy were margin notes, highlighted sections, and annotated Post-it notes.