Kobi Shabtai's first speech since resigning: 'The police stopped Hamas on Oct 7'

Former Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai discussed the police's actions during the October 7 massacre and his expectations for his successor as head of the Israel Police during the personal resilience and security conference at Western Galilee College on Monday.

Shabtai stated, "The members of the Israel Police were the ones who thwarted the Hamas-ISIS attack in the settlements along the Gaza envelope on the morning of October 7, making critical decisions on the ground."

"I expect my successor to maintain the police as an apolitical body. This professional and unbiased system can separate the considerations and pressures of the political echelon from its professional duties," he continued.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled is currently serving as the acting commissioner. Upon the activation of this appointment, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara imposed restrictions on Peled's activities, limiting his authority.

This stance leaves several senior police positions unfilled, such as Lahav 433 chief Moti Levi's resignation in May, leaving the elite police unit without a commander.

Other positions left unfilled

Other unfilled positions include the commander of the Jerusalem District Police after Commander Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman's resignation last week, the commander of the Samaria District, the head of the Operations Division after Shlomi Sagie's move to the Border Police, and the head of the Israel Police spokesperson's division, currently filled temporarily by Chief Superintendent Shay Hakimi, among other significant roles.

Without a permanent commissioner, these appointments cannot be made.