Bills to cut ties between Israel and UNWRA set to advance

Three bills intended to cut ties between Israel and UNWRA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, are expected to pass their first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

The bills are a response to claims that some members of UNWRA were also members of Hamas's armed wing, with some even participating in the October 7 Hamas massacre, and that some of the agency's infrastructure in Gaza is being used by Hamas.

The first bill, proposed by five MKs from the Likud and one from Shas, says simply that UNWRA may not "operate any institution, provide any service, or conduct any activity, whether directly or indirectly," in Israel.

UNWRA workers not to receive immunity

The second bill, proposed by six MKs from Yesh Atid, two from the Likud, and one from National Unity, says that UNWRA workers will not enjoy immunity or special rights that other UN workers enjoy in Israel, such as immunity from indictment and some tax cuts.

The third bill, proposed by Yisrael Beytenu's six MKs, is to designate UNWRA as a terror organization and cut off all ties between Israel and the agency. Displaced Palestinians wait to receive United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) aid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 7, 2024. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

All three bills are expected to pass their first reading in the Knesset on Monday, after which they will move to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for their preparation for their second and third reading.

The UNWRA bills are part of a long list of bills that are expected to advance in the Knesset this week as part of a legislative blitz ahead of the end of the Knesset summer session on Sunday. The blitz includes prolonged sessions in the plenum throughout the week.