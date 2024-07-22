'Captured alive, abandoned to their deaths': Hostage protesters to call for deal

"Captured alive - abandoned to their death," said protest organization the Women's Protest for the Return of the Hostages on the Monday IDF announcement of the death of hostages Yagev Buchshtab and Alexander Dancyg in Hamas captivity.

"We are not willing to wait until there is no one left to save. We will not allow the prime minister to continue to abandon the hostages to their deaths," said the organization, calling on Israelis to join a protest planned for Tuesday evening.

"The heart breaks. Alexander Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab could have been home with their families by now. Not only did they suffer hell on earth, they died in captivity," they added.

"120 hostages are still in Gaza. Today we were reminded that not only are they suffering hell on earth, they are dying in captivity, in contrast to the prime minister's statement," they added.

"Only an immediate deal will bring back the living for rehabilitation and the dead for proper burial."

The organization also quoted released hostage Almog Meir Jan, who told Uvda, that if he were to meet Netanyahu now when a hostage deal is on the table and rumors abound that Netanayhu may torpedo it for political purposes, he would tell Netanyhu to look him in the eyes and tell him that Netanyahu's goal was worth the hostages time in captivity.

When asked what he would say to those who claim that the war cannot be stopped before Hamas is destroyed, even if the price for this is giving up on the hostages, Jan told Uvda that these people probably haven't experienced the war and captivity personally.

Bibi off to US, leaves protesters behind

Prime Minister Benjamin Netnanyahu left for the US Monday morning, after protest organizations and some hostage families beseeched him to accept a deal before leaving on the trip.

Shelly Shem Tov, mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov joined Netanyahu on his trip, saying that she feels her son calling on her to take action.

"I am flying to bring my Omer back. I feel the labor pains as if I am giving birth to him again. Just as I looked into my doctor's eyes and pushed hard when Omer was born, I am now flying to shout out on behalf of all the hostages' families and myself. Now is the time to seal the deal and bring them home."