Protests planned for Netanyahu's US visit, former Houthi official says attacking Israel 'a mistake'

Biden-Netanyahu meeting 'still on track' despite president's withdrawal from election • IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon • Biden stepping down bad for the Middle East, analysts claim

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Air Force (IAF) pilots and crew who took part in the strike on Yemen during Operation Outstretched Arm. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Netanyahu authorizes renewed hostage talks before heading to Washington

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum attacked Netanyahu for waiting until Thursday to send out a negotiating team, accusing him of dragging his feet.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024. (photo credit: DUDU BACHAR/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed Sunday to dispatch an Israeli negotiating team to hostage talks on Thursday, as he prepared to travel to Washington on Monday.

The elusive hostage deal to secure the release of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza, will be on the agenda of the meeting Netanyahu is expected to hold with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Biden stands down, with Middle East in crisis - analysis

Now that Biden is not going to run, the enemies of America may wonder if they can take advantage of the chaos.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Middle East in the State Dining room at the White House in Washington, US, May 31, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris will have ramifications in the Middle East, a region already in crisis.

On the other hand, if Biden shifts focus solely to his politics amid the presidential race, he may try to nail down his legacy in the Middle East by pushing robust policies.

Biden's withdrawal bad news for Israel on hostages, Iran - analysis

The chaos in Washington, could sway Hamas to harden its stance in the hostage talks and give Iran that impression that now is the moment to increase military activity against Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by US President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House could not have come at a worse moment for Israel concerning a hostage deal and Iran’s military threat against the Jewish state.

Some always lauded Biden’s strong support for Israel, particularly in the aftermath of October 7, and others felt he had not gone far enough to protect the Jewish state. Yet others charged that his actions were harmful.

IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
IAF fighter jets attacked a launch site, an observation post and terror infrastructure of Hezbollah on Sunday night in the towns of Ayta ash Shab, Khiam, and Yarine in southern Lebanon.

Biden-Netanyahu meeting 'still on track' despite withdrawal from election - AP

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden will still go forward as planned despite the US leader announcing he will not seek reelection.

Activists plan protests during Netanyahu's Washington visit this week

Police expect a "large number of demonstrators" and were making additional security arrangements but said there were no known threats.

By REUTERS
Pro-Palestine demonstrators cross New Jersey Avenue near the U.S. Capitol, during a protest in Washington, U.S, December 17, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Activists opposing Israel's war in Gaza and Washington's support for its Middle Eastern ally plan protests at the US Capitol on Wednesday to coincide with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit this week.

Police expect a "large number of demonstrators" and were making additional security arrangements but said there were no known threats.

Mothers of combat soldiers to establish legal consultation for Gaza war soldiers

'Mothers of Warriors' has started a legal counseling system for soldiers fighting in Gaza , offering initial legal aid to those worried about potential legal actions for battlefield duties.

By BINI ASHKENAZI
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 15, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The 'Mothers of Warriors' organization has begun establishing an initial legal counseling system on Sunday for soldiers fighting in Operation Swords of Iron, according to the report from Walla.

The system, which is currently being set up, will offer initial legal assistance to soldiers who are returning from the battlefield and express concerns about possible legal actions that might be taken against them for actions they were required to perform in the field, including all stages of of the war.

Lieutenant Colonel Amit Yagur discusses shifting dynamics and strategic pressures on Hamas

Yegur discusses the changing stance of Hamas, Israel's strategic pressures, and the importance of combining military action with diplomatic efforts in an interview with Maariv.

By PELED ARBELI
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 21, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Lieutenant Colonel Amit Yagur has served as the deputy head of the Palestinian arena in the IDF Planning Directorate and was a senior officer in the maritime branch intelligence. 

Yagur, in a conversation with Maariv, discusses the complex military and political situation in the region, focusing on both the southern and northern fronts.

Former Houthi official speaks to Israeli source, says it was a 'mistake to attack Israel'

The official further explained to Israel Hayom that "the Houthis use tens of millions of Yemenis as human shields when they send a rocket and kill an Israeli civilian."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen June 28, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)
A former Houthi official told Israel Hayom in their exclusive report Sunday that the Yemeni group's terrorist attacks against Israel "was a grave mistake."

The former official tells the Israeli source that "it would have been possible to support the Palestinians financially, with a media campaign or with humanitarian aid like other Arab countries.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says