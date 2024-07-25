Food security in war: Gov't increases egg import quotas, food waste exacerbated

The Agriculture and Raw Food Security Ministry increased quotas on tax-free imports of eggs from 10 million eggs to 15 million eggs for summer months, the ministry said Wednesday.

This increase is meant to ensure the continuity of the supply of eggs, given the impacts on agriculture of the ongoing war in Israel's north.

Some 70% of the coops that produce eggs are located in the Galilee and Golan and they produce around 1.6 billion eggs yearly, out of Israel's average yearly production of 2.2 billion eggs (73%).

The quota increase was based on the ministry's situational assessment and forecast of Israel's egg production.

In the first three weeks of July, 4.5 million eggs were imported under the current quota, which the ministry said was a high rate of use. The increased quota size was meant to ensure the continued supply in light of this use. Smoke billows over northern Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, by Israel's border with Lebanon, May 17, 2024. (credit: Avi Ohayon/Reuters)

Also, to support the continuity of supply, the ministry adjusted regulations for coops in the north to help farmers and delay the need for them to meet certain requirements.

Israel's food security and agricultural sector have been significantly damaged in the war, causing raised produce prices and increased food waste, National Food Bank Leket Israel, The Environmental Protection Ministry, and BDO said in a report on the impact of the first six months of the war.

War leads to labor shortages

The war led to labor shortages and reduced access to agricultural areas, exacerbating food waste, which more than doubled from 9% pre-war to 22%, said the report. The workforce in the agricultural sector decreased by 40% following the outbreak of war, said the report.

Over 30% of Israel's over 600,000 acres of agricultural land lies in frontline areas of the war, said Leket. "About 22% [is] in the Gaza border area and 10% on the northern border (7% in the Galilee and 3% in the Golan)."

Fruit and vegetable prices increased 12 and 18%, respectively, as a result of supply shortages caused by the war, the report found.

"The economic situation after nine months of war has increased the percentage of the Israeli population suffering from food insecurity and exacerbated food insecurity among those who suffered from it before the war," said Leket.

"At the same time, food waste has risen. This highlights the need to implement a policy of rescuing and delivering food for consumption by vulnerable populations to ensure food security even in times of crisis."

"Prolonging this war carries a heavy price for Israel’s economy overall and for farmers in particular," said BDO Chief Economist and report editor Chen Herzog.

"The economic aspect cannot be ignored. Damage to the agricultural sector and food waste are parts of the overall price being paid as a result of this war. The economy must return to a path of growth that will revitalize the agricultural sector and ensure food security.”

"Regrettably, this war has further highlighted the need to implement systematic policy tools that could help during similar crises in Israel," said Leket CEO Gisi Kroch.

"Unfortunately, the government’s policy of importing produce was unsuccessful in solving the problems of rising prices or the produce shortages resulting from this crisis."