In war-torn Ukraine: Israeli NGO IsraAID expands safe water access to thousands

Some 80,000 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are expected to receive access to safe water due to Israel's leading humanitarian NGO, IsraAID, the organization announced last week.

IsraAID is considered to be one of Israel's leading NGOs and has been active in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. The organization has been collaborating with local administrations to install advanced reverse osmosis water treatment stations and upgraded borehole pumping stations in an initiative expected to begin in October.

This initiative aims to reach the vulnerable communities in Kryvyi Rih Rayon in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and various villages in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The new installations are expected to provide millions of liters of safe drinking water to communities whose infrastructure has been severely damaged or destroyed by the war and environmental disasters.

According to IsraAID, this expansion comes after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in June 2023, which led to significant flooding, ecological damage, and the loss of access to clean water for many residents in south-eastern Ukraine. Men commute along a street after floodwaters receded following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, July 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

How will IsraAID's initiative work?

IsraAID has procured large-scale reverse osmosis systems, each capable of producing 1,500 liters of water per hour, to be installed in public areas.

Additionally, 20 Aquabox systems, with a capacity of 250 liters per hour, will be set up in schools and medical centers lacking the infrastructure for larger systems.

Furthermore, given the frequent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in limited power access, IsraAID said it is set to install 17 advanced borehole pumping stations with frequency converters. These converters help the equipment adapt to power fluctuations and save energy.

According to IsraAID Ukraine Country Director Alena Druzhynina, safe water is the "foundation" of many necessities in Ukraine.

"Water is necessary to keep schools open, to help people maintain their health and sanitation, to cook, and so much more. For nearly two years, we’ve seen how access to safe water has been critical for residents of Mykolaiv," Druzhynina explained.

"Every day in Ukraine is a challenge, but Ukrainians are resilient. And every day we renew our commitment to work hand-in-hand with communities, adapt, and find creative solutions," Druzhynina concluded.