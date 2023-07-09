The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

How many cups of water do you need to drink in the summer?

An Israeli dietician explains how much water you need to drink during these hot summer days.

By HADAR LANKRI-AKIVA/WALLA!
Published: JULY 9, 2023 17:38
Drinking water (illustrative) (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
Drinking water (illustrative)
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

Summer is officially here, and temperatures outside are hotter than ever, so it is important to drink water.

It's important to note that water doesn't just quench our momentary thirst. It is also essential for the proper functioning of all the body's systems, from the skin, through the joints, to the digestive system.

Drinking water also protects the body from disease and inflammation, and a lack of fluids can cause fatigue, headaches, weakness, and more. 

But how do you do it? How can you make sure that you drink the right amount of water for your body, especially if you aren't used to drinking so much water every day?

Here are some habits that you should consider taking on to make sure you drink enough water, especially during the summer, to better understand how much water you need.

Water Drop Illustrative (credit: Courtesy)Water Drop Illustrative (credit: Courtesy)

An average person needs about 3.3 liters of fluids on a hot day, with 20% of it coming from our food – and that includes bread, not just fruits and vegetables. Around 2.5 liters need to come from drinking water, with the recommendation being to drink at least 10 cups of water on a hot day.

Those who can't drink anything without taste can add some mint or lemon to a jug of water and refill it throughout the day. Another option is to prepare caffeine-free cold herbal infusions. Only consume a limited amount of caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee because they can make you need to urinate frequently, resulting in a loss of fluids. 

Be sure to go everywhere with a bottle of at least a half-liter of water. Try to fill it several times a day so you can keep track of how much water you drank.

There are also a number of technological methods to improve your drinking habits. A simple and easy option is to put a permanent reminder on your phone to remind you to drink water. Another option is to use different free apps to calculate how much water you need according to your age, height, and weight, and of course, to remind you to drink.

How to prevent fluid loss and dehydration

If you exercise on a hot day, you can lose up to five liters of water – enough to be considered life-threatening. Because of that, one shouldn't do any prolonged or intensive physical activity in the hottest hours of the day, and any exercise should be in an air-conditioned area. If one has to do physical activities outdoors, one should do it either early in the morning or in the evening.

It is also important to remember that during the day our bodies lose fluids through urine, sweat, feces, and the respiratory system. On hot days, you can lose up to a liter and a half of water through sweat alone. 

One of the simplest and fastest ways to check your hydration levels is through the color of your urine. If you're drinking the right amount of water, your urine should be almost completely transparent. But if you haven't been drinking enough water, your urine will be dark yellow – a sign that indicates dehydration and that you should drink a lot of fluids.

Hadar Lankri-Akiva is a dietician with Meuhedet Health Services



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by