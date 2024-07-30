Police criticize IDF for poor communication prior to Sde Teiman riots

Police and Border Police are angry with the IDF over the alleged lack of communication concerning the riots in Sde Teiman that occurred on Monday, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. During the riots, the Sde Teiman base gates were breached by hundreds of civilians, including Knesset members and ministers. Police forces secured the gates at the base with additional police forces on standby. In response to the incident, the IDF has also revised its base security procedures and increased patrols. A source at the base to Walla stated, "We've spoken with the soldiers, clarified procedures, reinforced teams, and are now better prepared."

Additionally, the police are furious with the IDF, claiming that the military did not adequately inform them about the scale of the incident. "It is unacceptable for such an event, which could have significant consequences, to occur without the army informing us in advance so we could be prepared. In the end, over a hundred police officers had to arrive and evacuate the base," said a police source. Protesters gather outside Sde Teiman detention facility after some of them broke in, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba, in southern Israel, July 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Additionally, earlier on Tuesday, Walla reported that three battalions, set to maneuver in the Gaza Strip in the coming days, have been placed on high alert to potentially reinforce the Beit Lid base. This comes amid concerns about disturbances at the military courts complex.

IDF criticized over handling of base break-ins

At this time, all nine reservists detained for questioning remain in the custody of military police for further investigation. Military sources have sharply criticized the actions of civilians disrupting IDF soldiers' operations at bases that have hindered the army's military readiness. They also suggested that the handling of the reservists' arrests could have been managed differently and that crucial lessons must be learned from the incident.

The IDF classified the break-ins at Sde Teiman and attempted to breach military courts as serious incidents. In response, several battalions from the West Bank were initially mobilized to protect the Beit Lid base, secure legal activities, and prevent further intrusions.

Protesters broke into the Sde Teiman base in southern Israel to protest the arrest of soldiers suspected of abusing a Hamas terrorist. Some of the suspects face charges of sodomy under circumstances of rape and malicious injury. Approximately 1,200 Israeli civilians were estimated to have arrived, with a few dozen successfully breaching the base and being removed.