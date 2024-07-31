'God will avenge the blood of the angels who were murdered,' released hostage Almog Meir Jan writes

Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, called for unity and strength among Israelis in a first Facebook post since being released.

"May God avenge the blood of the angels who were murdered. From here, we need to be strong and united, one tribe, one nation, the people of Israel, for all the other captives still in Gaza, waiting to come home. They will come, I believe in that," Jan wrote on Wednesday, reflecting on his harrowing experience and the loss of loved ones.

Jan, a 21-year-old from Or Yehuda, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the Supernova festival on October 7, 2023. After months of captivity, he was rescued on June 8, 2024, in a daring operation by Israeli forces. The operation, which took place in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also freed three other hostages: Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Jan described the bittersweet moment of his release: "Leaving Gaza was the happiest day of my life and, at the same time, the saddest and most painful day I've ever had. I lost Tomer, of blessed memory, who was the brother I never had, the best person I know. Every second I was in captivity, I prayed he was home, waiting for me, safe and sound." His post highlighted the deep bond he felt with Tomer, whose loss he continues to grieve.

Jan also honored his late father, calling him his guide and a source of unconditional love. "I lost my dear father, my guide, and the person who taught me that love has infinite faces, types, and different ways," he wrote. "I am sure my father didn't just leave when I returned; he provided me with supreme protection during the rescue so I could return safely."

He remembered the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives to secure his freedom, especially Arnon Zamora, who led the rescue mission. Jan vowed to care for Zamora's family and to keep his memory alive. "I lost brothers and sisters who danced beside me on the same floor, and I also lost brothers who went into Gaza to fight to bring me back and did not return. At the forefront was Arnon Zamora, of blessed memory, who led my rescue and, in his death, commanded us to live. I will remember you forever, my brother. I will take care of your family as much as I can for the elevation of your soul and to honor your name."

Struggling to find answers

Struggling to find answers, Jan admitted that some things are beyond human understanding. "Recently, I realized that we are not meant to understand everything, and the ways of God are hidden. But why? I wish I had an explanation to shed light on all this darkness," he confessed, longing for clarity amidst the darkness.

Jan extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported him, praising their endless love and generosity. "I want to thank everyone, all of you, for the love and warm words you shower me with endlessly. Thank you for the support that lifts me in difficult moments. Thank you for your unmatched generosity. None of you compare."

Jan’s rescue brought immense relief and celebration to his family and the community. His mother, Orit Meir, expressed deep gratitude and noted her son's strength during his captivity. She revealed that Almog learned Arabic and Russian from fellow hostages, which helped them stay connected and maintain hope during their ordeal.

However, the joy of Almog's return was tinged with tragedy. His father, Yossi Meir, passed away the night before his son's release. Yossi's death, attributed to the grief and stress of Almog’s abduction, highlighted the emotional toll the ordeal had on the family. "Yossi loved Almog with all his heart and was tormented daily. His heart could not stand it, and tragically, 20 hours before the happiness that awaited him, it went quiet," said Rabbi Lior Engelman, a close family friend.

In a public address after his return, Almog expressed his gratitude to the Israeli Defense Forces and everyone who supported him during his captivity. He emphasized the ongoing struggle to free the remaining hostages and urged for continued efforts. "Every day, I pray for all the hostages to return. As I returned, I want them all to return to their families," Jan said.