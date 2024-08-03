Israelis identify total war as top tactic for ending the Hezbollah conflict in the North - poll

The IDF has managed, in the space of a few days, to eliminate several top leaders between Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel's enemies have learned once again that no one is immune to the deadly concoction of quality intelligence and military capability, a reminder not only for Israel's enemies but a reassurance for the citizens it is supposed to protect.

With that being said, the many threats of revenge and retaliation expressed by Iran and its proxies have created a sense of panic in all of Israel, potentially turning the entire country into one big war zone.

Northern Israel doesn't seem fazed by this concept, seeing as it has been in an active war with Hezbollah since October 8. Be that as it may, Hezbollah is sure to up the ante in response to their second-in-command being taken out last week. This inevitable further escalation begs the question: what should be done to end this vicious cycle that has already seen several dozen soldiers and citizens killed by the Shia terror group?

Ending it by force

A recent poll by Israel's Channel 12 addresses this very question. 500 Israelis were asked what Israel should do to end this conflict that has seen tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from their homes, many of which were destroyed in the process. 45 percent advocated for a total war with Hezbollah, overtaking the second option of finding a political solution with the Shia proxy, which was selected by 40 percent of the voters. 15 percent did not choose either option. Fires in the north (credit: Eyal margolin / Flash 90)

The current war with Hezbollah is the third in a 40-year struggle that has created much frustration for residents of northern Israel. The last resolution reached with Hezbollah was brokered by the UN Security Council in 2006, which emphasized the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon in return for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

With this false promise in mind, and as Hezbollah rockets are fired yet again at northern Israel on a daily basis, it seems quite understandable as to why Israelis prefer a total war to end the conflict with Hezbollah instead of empty, nonbinding political resolutions.