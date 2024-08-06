Defense, intelligence heads meet with air force pilots, intelligence soldiers over Iran crisis

In light of developments in the Middle East and the potential Iranian attack on Israel, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Tel Nof airbase, while Intelligence head Aharon Haliva was briefed by soldiers of the Intelligence Directorate on Tuesday.

In his visit, Gallant spoke with pilots led by the 133 squadron commander, Lt. Col. E, drone operators, mechanics, and electronic unit personnel.

The IDF is determined, consistent and powerful. Ready for defense and offense. pic.twitter.com/O0fySRJ9qf — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 6, 2024

Gallant, in a conversation with these soldiers, said, "Every day that passes, we are improving our defense readiness and sharpening our attack capabilities."

Gallant speaks of preparing for possible Iranian responses

He also added, "I look at the foundation by which we operate - courage, determination, and perseverance. Take advantage of the time - planning, training, discussions, especially about the least expected, because usually the least expected happens." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during an session in the plenum hall of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, July 10, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Additionally, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), Major General Aharon Haliva, visited two Intelligence Directorate bases, the IDF stated on Tuesday.

During the visit, Haliva was briefed on intelligence efforts emphasizing developments in Iran and the northern front and insisted on the Intelligence Directorate's readiness for all scenarios.