Netanyahu family plans to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family plan to enter the underground bunker complex in Jerusalem, designed for top officials in case of an Iranian attack on Israel. This information comes from sources close to Netanyahu, as reported by Walla.

Recently, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has readied the underground command bunker, the National Crisis Management Center (NCM), located deep underground in the Jerusalem area. This is where the Prime Minister and the government are expected to manage the country during an emergency.

Sources indicate that Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their son Yair, who is now in Israel, are considering spending the night in the bunker if an Iranian attack occurs. However, the Prime Minister's Office denied these claims, calling them "fake news."

The Netanyahu family reportedly fears explicit Iranian threats, such as an Iranian MP's statement that "we will not settle for less than Netanyahu's head." Channel 12 News' Ehud Yaari reported that a newspaper aligned with Iran's supreme leader stated the Iranian response would target "the residences of the chief criminals."

Top-secret bunker in the Jerusalem area to host Netanyahus

The bunker is a secret, sensitive facility in the Jerusalem area, built at a cost of billions following the Winograd Commission's recommendations after the Second Lebanon War. It is intended for senior military and government officials during emergencies. This underground nuclear bunker complex is highly protected and enables encrypted communication and high-level security. Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu and his wife Sara speak with the media outside the Sorek family home, in Ofra, in the West Bank on August 13, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

During Iran's previous attack on Israel in April, Netanyahu and his wife moved into the home of billionaire Simon Falic's family in Jerusalem, which reportedly has an advanced anti-missile shelter.

Similarly, in the early weeks of the October 7 war, the Netanyahu family alternated between Falic's house and their private residence in Caesarea, which is currently under renovation. Yair Netanyahu, who had been in Miami for most of the war, recently returned to Israel with his parents on the "Wings of Zion" plane, according to journalist Uri Mashgav.