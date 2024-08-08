Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: 'United Hatzalah saves lives'

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said that he knows how much United Hatzalah will do "to save lives" when visiting the national headquarters of United Hatzalah in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

During the tour, an innovative and first-of-its-kind 4x4 bulletproof intensive care vehicle was unveiled in the presence of the Knesset Speaker.

The vehicle is equipped with unique evacuation stretchers and an advanced communication system, capable of operating under missile fire and providing life-saving medical response in extreme situations.

The vehicle was added to United Hatzalah's line of advanced emergency vehicles following conclusions drawn from the October 7 attack, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead in southern Israel.

Speaker Ohana was briefed on United Hatzalah's plans for potential communication blackouts. In such scenarios, where the public might be unable to call emergency services, United Hatzalah volunteers have been instructed to patrol the streets with their emergency equipment, ready to provide life-saving assistance to anyone in need.

Eli Beer, the founder and president of United Hatzalah, gave Ohana a detailed overview of the life-saving work carried out daily by the organization's 7,000 volunteers nationwide, particularly since the onset of the Swords of Iron War. Additionally, Ohana saw chilling testimonies and footage from October 7, captured by United Hatzalah volunteers.

Saying thank you for protecting Israeli citizens

Dov Maisel, United Hatzalah's VP of Operations, provided a briefing on the organization's professional relationship with security forces and described their constant readiness in both routine and emergency situations.

"I came to say thank you," Ohana said. "We are in difficult times, and I know how much you have done, how much you are doing, and how much more you will do, God willing, alongside Israel's rescue organizations and security forces.

“May your new vehicle protect you as you protect the citizens of Israel, and with God’s help, may you complete your mission and return unharmed."