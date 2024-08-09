Wolt data indicates what Israelis are buying amid tensions with Iran and Hezbollah

The Wolt date retrieved from supermarkets showed a rise of 140% in the purchase of canned vegetables and fish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
WOLT DELIVERY: Central supermarket to come. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
WOLT DELIVERY: Central supermarket to come.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Wolt food delivery service published earlier this week a list indicative of the Israelis' consumption data amid the growing tensions with Iran and Hezbollah. 

The Wolt data retrieved from supermarkets showed a rise of 140% in the purchase of canned vegetables and fish. There was also a 50% rise in the acquisition of water, a 50% increase in the ordering of toilet paper and a 20% increase in the ordering of regulated products. 

An additional increase was marked in the ordering of ice cream, which saw a 260% rise. 

Increase in snack purchase

Similarly, there was a 46% increase in the purchase of snacks, such as Bamba and Bisli and a 20% increase in demand for products such as chocolate. 

With regard to essentials, there was also a greater demand for baby products. The information provided by Wolt indicated a 177% increase in the purchase of formula and 80% in that of diapers. 

Shelves carts in a supermarket (credit: Avshalom Shoshoni)
Shelves carts in a supermarket (credit: Avshalom Shoshoni)

The list also showed a rise of some 140% in charger and battery orders and a 35% rise in first aid kits and product purchases. 

Concerning medication, the list showed a 40% rise in the ordering of nature-based calming products and a 30% rise in over-the-counter medication.



Related Tags
Israel
Iran
Middle East
Wolt
Israel-Hamas War