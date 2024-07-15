Israel set to start selling pharmaceuticals outside of pharmacies

After years of delays, Israel is set to join many Western countries and approve the sale of over-the-counter drugs also outside the pharmacy.

On Monday, the Knesset Health Committee approved ordinances for the Pharmacists’ Regulations that would expand the list of active ingredients in drugs sold without a prescription and outside a pharmacy. The deputy chair of the committee, Tatiana Mazarsky (Yesh Atid), welcomed the approval of the regulations, said that this is good news for the general public, and called on the Health Ministry and the Pharmaceutical Association of Israel to reach agreements on the other drugs that were discussed and over which there was a debate.

The Pharmacists’ Regulations state that a preparation for medical use will only be marketed by a pharmacist and in a pharmacy, but they allow this if it is done following the instructions established by the Health Minister.

The Pharmacists’ Regulations, which deal with the sale of an over-the-counter preparation other than in a pharmacy or by a pharmacist, regard the sale of preparations that do not require a doctor's prescription, which can be marketed outside of a pharmacy or by a licensed pharmacist (GSL).

For example, following the approval of the Health Committee, medicine for severe pain, as well as medicines for heartburn, reflux, ointment for treating wounds, relief from Herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1), against diarrhea - will be allowed to be sold in any approved business, even outside the pharmacy. Illustrative photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

In addition, the amount in each bottle for pain relief and antipyretic drugs containing ibuprofen, such as Nurofen and Advil, has been increased, and the sale of a liquid preparation of paracetamol in a dose of up to 60 ml in a package like Acamol will be allowed to allow the treatment of children.

'Good news for the public'

Attorney Shirley Abramovich, responsible for the medical technologies at the Health Ministry, said this was good news for the public, as it would allow quick and efficient use without harming public health or exposing the public to side effects.

Dr. Michal Hirsch-Vexberg, head of the Pharmaceutical Registration Department at the ministry, said that the decision was made after the committee discussed the subject with biological experts, pharmacists, and experts and received public comments, all of which were intended to prevent a situation of side effects or any danger to public health.

Chief Maccabi physician Daniel Landsberger expressed concern about exposing drugs to chronic patients. However, since these were small packages, there was no objection to the amendment.

David Papo, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Association, also agreed to the regulations amendment. According to Zvika Goshen, a representative for the Association of Chambers of Commerce, for several years, the organization and the Health Ministry have been in dialogue on expanding the active ingredients that would be allowed to be sold outside pharmacies. However, there are still significant gaps between the market's needs, the agreements reached by the parties, and the ordinances discussed in the committee.

Also, certain members of the organization received comments on behalf of the ministry for the proposed draft, including various reasons explaining why their products were not included in the approved framework. Still, due to the short time, they could not respond appropriately.

Representatives of the ministry replied that the quantity in each package allowed to be sold outside the pharmacy was carefully considered, and that the decisive consideration is public health and not commercial needs. However, the committee asked that the ministry hold a dialogue with the trade unions regarding the items in dispute and to update it in the coming days on the agreements reached.