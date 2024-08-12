Health min. halts fruit, veg imports from Jordan after finding cholera in Yarmouk

As part of routine tests, the Health Ministry found samples positive for cholera in run-off from the Yarmouk River, leading the ministry to stop some imports of fruit and vegetables from Jordan out of an abundance of caution, fearing fruit and vegetables may have been infected with the bacteria.

There is no indication that fruit and vegetables that have been imported from Jordan are infected with cholera, the ministry emphasized, adding that the stop on imports was enacted to allow the ministry to verify that additional produce from Jordan is not infected and to verify that the crops are not watered with the infected water.

There is also no cholera in Israel because of routine actions by the ministry that include testing the water regularly, they said.

View of the Yarmouk River which runs through Jordan, Syria and Israel. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Cholera prognosis

Cholera is a bacterial disease which is spread through contaminated food and water, according to the US Center for Disease Control. Most people who get cholera do not get sick, they said. Although cholera can cause dehydration, severe diarrhea, and, if untreated, death.

Cholera is usually contracted from consuming food or water that has "traces of poop from someone with cholera," said the CDC.