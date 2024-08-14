Wizz Air launches new membership club in Israel amid widespread airline cancellations

Wizz Air has unveiled its "Fly as Much as You Can" membership in Israel. For an annual fee of 599 euro and an extra 9.99 euro per ticket, members can access flights to all 50 destinations, 200 cities, and 800 routes throughout Europe. Those who sign up within the next two days can enjoy a 100 euro discount, KAN News reported.

Hungary not afraid of Iranian threats

With rising security tensions, numerous airlines have halted their flights to Israel. Ryanair recently announced the suspension of all flights to Tel Aviv until at least August 23 due to operational challenges. This situation unfolds as Wizz Air introduces its new membership program.

EasyJet has also halted its operations in Israel until March 2025. American airlines, including Delta, United, and American Airlines, have canceled flights to and from the US for the time being.

In addition, airlines such as British Airways, Air India, LOT, Lufthansa, and Fly Dubai have announced the suspension of their routes to Israel. An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport. (credit: REUTERS)

Iran may be holding fire for the time being, but the tension in the Middle East can most definitely be felt in the air, quite literally.