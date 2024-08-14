Otzma Yehudit minister defends Temple Mount visit, laments Netanyahu's backlash

National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, spoke on Wednesday with Barak Sari and Yehuda Shlezinger on Radio 103FM, addressing his visit, along with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the Temple Mount during the Tisha B'Av on Tuesday.

"I’ve been going up for 12 years," Wasserlauf said. "You’re welcome to ask me every year how it was. In my view, there's no more appropriate time than now to ascend and pray for the people of Israel.”

He then added, “I’m tired of us making excuses for why the enemy wants to destroy us. Yesterday, the first to condemn, the ones who issued all the condemnations before the enemies or surrounding countries even responded, were actually Jews. They are afraid of their own shadow.”

Israeli security forces guard while Jews and tourist visit the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, August 28, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

According to Wasserlauf, "I coordinated this with everyone who needed to be coordinated with. Two weeks ago, I contacted the Prime Minister, sent him a letter, and requested to ascend. By the way, I’ve been doing this since the day I entered the government. I go up on Jerusalem Day and Tisha B'Av."

When asked to elaborate on his letter to the Prime Minister requesting to ascend to the Temple Mount, he answered: "We don’t ask, we inform. They received the letter, everything was fine, and it was all coordinated with personal security. I can send you the letter if you want." A letter from National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, informing him of his intention to pray at the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av and requesting substantial security for the event, (credit: Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry)

Netanyahu's office denies prior approval

He also commented on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reaction: "I don't know, ask him. He probably won't come for an interview, but I’m telling you what I did. I don’t know how other offices operate: I act in an orderly manner. I think I did something basic that I do every year."

On Tuesday, Maariv revealed that the mandate for setting security policy is subject to decisions made by the security cabinet, which has already made decisions contrary to the position of the National Security Minister.

Additionally, sources in the Prime Minister's office emphasize that they are unaware of any prior coordination or approval from the Prime Minister for Ben-Gvir to ascend Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av.

The National Security Minister's office stated: "The policy of the National Security Minister is to allow freedom of worship for Jews everywhere, including on the Temple Mount, and Jews will continue to do so in the future. The Temple Mount is a sovereign area in the capital of the State of Israel. There is no law permitting discriminatory treatment against Jews on the Temple Mount or anywhere else in Israel."