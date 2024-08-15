Ogen's new initiative provides lifeline to war-affected israelis

In response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, Ogen, a leading nonprofit social lending organization, has introduced a new initiative called "Ogen for the Future" to support communities in Israel’s northern and southern regions - areas that were heavily impacted by the war, yet found themselves without sufficient government assistance. This program aims to fill that gap, offering vital support to those in need.

"Ogen for the Future" is designed as a holistic support system, addressing not only the financial challenges but also the mental health, vocational, and legal needs of the affected families. Over the next two years, Ogen plans to assist approximately 1,000 displaced and evacuated families, providing personalized counseling sessions that cater to each family's unique circumstances. Through these one-on-one sessions, Ogen offers financial guidance, re-housing assistance, mental health services, and vocational training to help families regain stability.

The initiative was developed in response to the increasing hardships faced by communities hit hardest by the war, including job losses, displacement, and widespread trauma. This new effort builds on Ogen’s previous work, such as the Emergency Relief Fund, which provided direct aid to over 35,000 Israelis following the October 7 attacks.

In a recent expansion, the program extended its reach to Majdal Shams, the northern Israeli community that suffered a devastating rocket attack that took the lives of 12 children in late July. Within the first day of its launch in Majdal Shams, 15 families signed up for assistance, highlighting the urgent need for Ogen's services in areas that have been severely affected.

To deliver comprehensive support, Ogen has partnered with a variety of professional service providers, local authorities, and nonprofit organizations. This collaborative approach ensures that families receive the integrated care they need, focusing on financial stability, legal support, and mental well-being.

“Ogen for the Future” reflects the organization's deep commitment to helping families rebuild their lives in the face of ongoing challenges. “Our goal with Ogen for the Future is to help families rebuild their lives amidst ongoing challenges,” said Sagi Balasha, CEO of Ogen, emphasizing the importance of long-term resilience.

As the initiative progresses, it will prioritize accessibility and tailored support, ensuring that families affected by the war can navigate the recovery process with the necessary resources and guidance.