The severe medical conditions of released children, women hostages - report

The horrific injuries inflicted by the Hamas terrorists on the Israeli hostages have now been documented in medical literature, according to a first publciation Maariv report on Sunday morning. Schneider Children's Hospital experts summarized the unfathomable medical findings of the abducted women and children who came to them for treatment after the first hostage releases.

The documented shocking medical problems are difficult to read, and make it clear how necessary it is to secure the return of the remaining hostages.

In the report, published by Maariv for the first time, the experts report on the clinical characteristics of 26 children and women who were released from Hamas captivity following the Hamas attack on October 7.

The brutal attack led to the death of over 1250 Israelis and the hostage-taking of 250 men, women, children, babies and the elderly. 115 of the hostages are still being held hostage in Gaza. During the kidnapping deal that took place from November to December 2023, about 50 Israeli women and children were released and returned to Israel.

The data reported on in the study was collected from the digitalized medical records of 19 children between the ages of 2 and 18 and seven women between the ages of 34 and 78 who were hospitalized at Schneider Hospital. The abductees examined included 6 nuclear families who were taken hostage, well as 7 children who were held alone or held captive separately from their families.

A multidisciplinary team, consisting of medical professionals, dietitians and psychological staff, was tasked with carrying out the evaluation and treatment of the released hostages. Significant attention was paid to anticipating potential medical problems, taking into account the patients' medical history while maintaining medical confidentiality. Mia?Schem, 21, reunites with her family following her release after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on December 1, 2023. (credit: Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters)

All patients underwent a medical evaluation that included a medical admission questionnaire, a basic physical examination, blood tests, fecal tests and urine tests. During the hospitalization, all patients underwent a psychological evaluation and a social team evaluation in order to define the personal and environmental conditions.

An assessment of the needs and existing support circles was conducted for each family before release and contact was made with the relevant teams in the community to ensure continuity of care in each and every case.

The duration of hospitalization of the hostages ranged from one day to 9 days. Of the hostages, 70% had no home to return to, because some of the homes were burned on October 7, and others came from combat zones where the residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

Of the abductees, prolonged constipation was reported in 10 patients, one of them a toddler, as a result of the prolonged hunger, thirst and the insufficient food that was not rich in the fats and dietary fibers that are important for the digestive process.

Digestive problems and diseases

Two women and 9 children suffered from prolonged diarrhea. The stool tests showed the growth of multiple fecal bacteria, a result of the severely unhygienic conditions in which they lived. The tunnel where the body of five hostage were located. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

All the hostages suffered from starvation and their nutritional status was poor: 15 of them showed a significant weight loss of up to 15% of their body mass. According to a report from the hostages, the diet was based on a little rice and white bread, without vegetables, protein and fat.

Upon arrival, all patients received a specific nutritional regimen graded to avoid the risk of a severe syndrome known as "over-feeding." All patients were also treated with multivitamins during hospitalization.

All 26 patients reported poor sanitation and poor hygiene conditions: two women and 6 children were underground for most of the captivity in dark conditions, some of them also suffered as a result from a lack of vitamin D, which is important for normal bodily function.

Most hostages reported limited access to running water throughout their captivity. In 6 of the patients, head lice were found, which required hair shaving and the start of drug treatment. One woman and 5 children suffered from multiple insect bites and intense skin irritation.

Three of the children had a history of asthma and experienced attacks during captivity that required the use of inhalers, but it is not clear whether they were treated. 1 woman and 2 children suffered from generalized muscle pain shortly after hospitalization.

Their lab tests showed high levels of the CPK enzyme indicating significant muscle damage, likely from the prolonged immobility of sitting in captivity.

Blood tests showed that about half of them had infections with unusual infections: some suffered from tick-borne fever, Q fever transmitted by inhaling dust or contact with sick animals, and murine fever caused by bacteria. These infections can cause neurological problems, breathing difficulties, damage to muscles and joints, and are sometimes life-threatening.

Of the 26 abductees, 14 were injured during the attack and kidnapping, including nine with shrapnel injuries that remained in their bodies in the chest, limbs and pelvis. One of them had a fractured seventh rib and a lung injury with bleeding. Another patient suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdominal wall.

All patients underwent a mental evaluation and received social and psychological support during their stay in the hospital. All reported psychological terrorism, with various psychological warfare strategies including isolation, intimidation, food and water restriction, and psychological abuse.

Upon admission to the hospital, all children less than seven years of age exhibited a submissive behavior pattern, some of them suffered from repeated nightmares. The kidnapped children spoke in a whisper, accustomed being threatened by terrorists.

Three toddlers showed a behavior of taking the food served to them and saving it for a later time. Some of the hostages suffered immediate anxiety disorders and began psychiatric medication.