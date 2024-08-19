Israelis embrace home-based celebrations on Tu B’Av, with online dating for singles

As Tu B'Av approaches this year, Israeli romantic traditions are adapting to the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Maxi Media reported on Sunday.

Traditionally, couples celebrate Tu B'Av with romantic dinners, spa visits, and exchanging gifts. However, due to the current security situation, many choose to mark the occasion at home, Maxi Media noted in their report.

"This year, Tu B'Av takes on a deeper meaning in Israel," Tal Raz, co-owner of the Gentleman chain, explained. "Especially during these challenging times, people are looking for ways to celebrate love and connection in a more meaningful way."

However, despite seemingly being the sole reason for this shift, a recent survey by Civic Science found that about 40% of Americans decided to skip grand events or go to a restaurant for Valentine's Day, opting instead for intimate home celebrations, highlighting that the shift towards home-based celebrations in Israel is in tandem with a broader international trend.

The trend reflects a desire for private, distraction-free quality time and is seen as more economical than dining out or attending expensive events, which also influences gift-giving patterns, according to Maxi Media. Gentleman: Couples' game ''Hearts and Ladders''. (credit: PR, White Heart Prints/Canva)

The National Retail Federation (NRF) - the world's largest retail trade association - announced this year's spending on gifts for Valentine's Day has been the highest ever, standing at $6.4 billion, which can be seen as further evidence of the rising trend in opting for more intimate celebrations this year.

Gifting trends on Tu B’Av

The NRF helps by offering support, research, and educational resources to retailers, aiming to promote their interests, enhance customer experiences, and study industry trends. They are also known for their yearly retail forecasts, surveys, and studies on shopping habits, particularly during major events and holidays.

The NRF further reported that gifts this year included items such as sweets, greeting cards, flower bouquets, and personalized jewelry with special engravings and dedications.

The rise of "self-purchasing," where individuals buy gifts for themselves, is evident with a 5% increase in purchases for self-gifting among women since 2022, and approximately 40% of single women are expected to buy themselves a gift for Valentine's Day, according to Maxi Media’s report.

"We are seeing increased demand for personal and intimate gifts, such as jewelry with special engravings, romantic games for couples, or high-quality fashion items. It's not just about the gift itself, but the moment of giving and the intimate sharing that strengthens the bond between the couple," Raz noted.

Additionally, gift preferences for Tu B'Av have evolved according to the report. Women buying gifts for men tend to focus on categories like watches, wallets, pens, bags, and jewelry. Men purchasing gifts for women are leaning towards items such as watches, love games, massage and shiatsu devices, statues, and decorations.

AMALYS Watche (Right) and Jacques Lemans Watch (Left), are both available on the Gentleman website and in stores. (credit: Birthday party background/Canva, PR)

Doron Livne, CEO of the Shanti jewelry chain, noted, "Already in the days leading up to the holiday, we are experiencing a substantial increase in interest for personal and customized jewelry for Tu B'Av. Couples are seeking intimate and meaningful ways to express their love, especially given the current situation. Jewelry with personal engravings or symbolic designs has become a particularly popular choice."

Additionally, couples are turning to chocolates and fruits for their celebrations. Eti Shitrit, Marketing Manager at the Moshavnik, said, "Every year on Valentine's Day, we see about a 50% increase in sales of home hosting trays for Tu B'Av."

More and more couples prefer to celebrate at home, with a preference for a romantic and special atmosphere. The hosting trays we offer with a selection of fruits and wine have become a particularly sought-after option for an intimate couple’s celebration," Shitrit stated.

Celebrating as a single

Tu B'Av is becoming less about traditional romance and more about celebrating with friends and exchanging gifts, even among singles, and those who are seeking love.

As The Jerusalem Post reported in mid-July, according to a recent survey by the dating application OkCupid, a significant majority of Israeli singles wish for a committed relationship, with an increased desire to remain in the country this Jewish Valentine's Day, many singles also expressed a desire to go on dates and meet new people.

To assist those seeking a committed relationship, it was reported about the largest-ever online speed dating event for Jewish singles, taking place this Tuesday and hosted by DateNight AI.

This virtual event, in collaboration with CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah, aims to connect over 5,000 participants in a dynamic online environment, helping them find meaningful connections during challenging times, and to celebrate Tu B’Av by meeting new people, and potentially finding a committed partner.