Ramat Gan resident indicted on charges of spying for Iranian agent

The state attorney's office filed an indictment on Monday against Eden Debs, a 30-year-old resident of Ramat Gan, for performing tasks for and receiving cryptocurrency payment from an Iranian foreign agent. Among other things, Debs printed and hung posters encouraging a military coup and helped promote a Telegram group aimed at recruiting more Israeli citizens.

According to the indictment filed by Attorney Nathaniel Bojo from the Central District Attorney's Office, the defendant was in contact with an entity acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence agencies. The agents contacted him through the Telegram network.

The agent asked the defendant to perform various tasks for him for a high fee, some of which the defendant carried out despite knowing that the agent was acting on behalf of an enemy country.

Among other things, the defendant, at the agent's request, printed and hung posters throughout the country encouraging a military coup and also helped to promote a Telegram group called "The People's Army," whose purpose is to establish contact with additional residents of Israel to recruit them, ask them to take pictures, send parcels, and engage in other activities.

In some cases, the defendant documented the actions as "proof" of having done them for him to receive the payment. The agent also ordered the defendant to purchase a business phone and a dedicated SIM card, a wig, gloves, and a hat, and, at a certain point, to delete all correspondence between them. Conceptual image of war between Israel and Iran using chess pieces and national flags (credit: INGIMAGE)

The defendant maintained a long-term relationship with the agent. Both responded to direct requests from the agent and also offered to perform activities on his own initiative.

The defendant received a total of $12,000 in cryptocurrencies.

Details of the indictment

The indictment includes an additional charge for possession of various types of drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, and more. At the same time as the indictment, the prosecutor's office also submitted a request for detention against Debs until the end of legal proceedings against him.

The request was worded as follows: "The respondent maintained contact with an intelligence agency from an enemy country, and within the framework of this contact, he assisted it in its war against the State of Israel. Among other things, the defendant hung posters that encouraged incitement in the Israeli public space and helped to promote a Telegram group dedicated to recruiting additional agents. The severity of the defendant's actions is intensified by the fact that they were carried out in a war, with all that implies."