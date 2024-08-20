'Yeshiva students wrote the Matrix': New unbelievable claim from Israeli member of Knesset

During a panel on Jewish identity broadcast on Channel 14, a Likud Knesset member claimed that the successful movie "The Matrix" "was written by two yeshiva students" - when, in fact, the truth is almost the complete opposite.

On Monday, Likud MK Galit Distel Atbaryan participated in a panel on Jewish identity on Channel 14, where she made an astonishing claim that "The Matrix, one of the best movies ever, was written by two yeshiva students."

In reality, the box office hit and Oscar-winning film was written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, two transgender American sisters from Chicago.

The Wachowski siblings, who initially gained fame with "The Matrix" in 1999, followed it with two sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," forming a trilogy that became iconic in the sci-fi genre.

The films explore deep philosophical themes, including questions of reality, identity, and freedom, and have had a significant cultural impact. Not only are the Wachowskis not Jewish, but they also identify as staunch atheists.

Backlash over controversial claim

Galit Distel Atbaryan is a prominent member of the Likud party and has been known for her outspoken and sometimes controversial views. Her latest claim regarding "The Matrix" follows a pattern of statements that have sparked debate and criticism in Israeli media and beyond.

Distel, who has a background in literature and media, has often been a vocal advocate for her perspectives on Jewish identity and culture. However, her comments frequently draw backlash for their inaccuracy or exaggeration.

Distel's baffling statement sparked widespread reactions online. David Lifshitz, the creator and head writer of "Eretz Nehederet," wrote, "It's truly amazing how stupid and deceitful one can be and still be elected to public office. Keti Shitrit, Nissim Vaturi, Galit Distel - just clueless and talentless people whose votes determine our lives here. And then we wonder how October 7th happened and why we're regressing in every area."

Another Twitter user posted a picture of basketball player Michael Jordan with the caption, "Galit Distel: This is a yeshiva student; his name is Michael Jordan." Another user wrote, "Galit Distel: And there is also the masterpiece 'Mean Girls' that deals with the inheritance struggle of the daughters of Zelophehad."