Hebrew, Yeshiva University team up for new trauma response course

A course comparing trauma responses called "Trauma in Context" has recently concluded after bringing together nine Master’s students from Yeshiva University's Wurzweiler School of Social Work and ten students from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Yeshiva University said on Wednesday.

The course, which took place in July, involved a comparative study of trauma responses in the two major cities of Jerusalem and New York.

The students began their studies in Israel, where they spent one week exploring the impact of terrorist attacks and other traumatic events on local communities.

They visited sites affected by various traumatic incidents, including the October 7 attacks. Following their time in Israel, the students traveled to New York for a second week, where they also engaged with communities impacted by the October 7 attacks and visited the 9/11 memorial in Lower Manhattan.

According to Yeshiva University, the course was structured into two main segments each day. The first half focused on trauma theory and research, while the second half involved field visits to community groups and support organizations assisting trauma victims, aiming to equip students with essential techniques for treating trauma. The president of Yeshiva University, Dr. Ari Berman (credit: YU & the Hebrew University)

The "Trauma in Context" course emphasized the study of trauma across different contexts, including military trauma, relational trauma, and trauma at various life stages, Yeshiva University said.

Dealing with trauma in the US and Israel

Furthermore, the course also addressed intergenerational and intercultural aspects of trauma, providing students with practical knowledge of trauma treatments in both the US and Israel.

A supportive peer group was also created to address any potential triggers associated with studying trauma, Yeshiva University added.

At the conclusion of the course, each student was required to submit a comparative paper analyzing trauma treatment and approaches in Israel and New York.