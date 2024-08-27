'Better than a child being born': Family, politicians react to rescue of hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi

Family members, members of Knesset, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, and beachgoers celebrated the rescue of Israeli-Bedoiun hostage Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Tuesday.

Al-Qadi's brother said, "We are very happy to receive this news. It is better than having a new child. Thank you so much, everyone. We look forward to seeing him in good health," in an interview with Kan.

Al-Qadi was taken to Soroka Medical Center for treatment, where he was united with his entire family, the medical center announced. Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi reunited with his family at Soroka Medical Center after over 300 days of captivity. (credit: screenshot via X/ section 27a copyright act)

Israeli leadership responds to Alkadi's rescue

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, posted on X, saying, "I am overjoyed by the successful rescue of the hostage Qaid Farhan al-Qadi. Qaid, a Muslim resident of the Bedouin Israeli community in the Negev, who was kidnapped on October 7 from where he worked in Kibbutz Magen when Hamas terrorists came to indiscriminately abduct, murder, and rape — without distinction between race or religion."

"I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet, and all the security services, and send my blessings to his family on his return - which is a moment of joy for the State of Israel and Israeli society as a whole. I wish for the immediate and swift return of all our 108 hostages, who are being held cruelly in captivity in Gaza," he added.

"Qaid's return home is nothing short of miraculous. However, we must remember that military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages, who have suffered 326 days of abuse and terror. A negotiated deal is the only way forward. We urgently call on the international community to maintain pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release all hostages. Every single day in captivity is one too many. The remaining hostages cannot afford to wait for another such miracle," the forum concluded.

A lifeguard at a beach in Haifa made an announcement of the rescue to nearby patrons.