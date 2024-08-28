Child inadvertently breaks ancient vase at Haifa museum

An ancient 3,500-year-old vase dating to the Bronze Age was inadvertently smashed by a child visiting the Hecht Museum last week, a museum worker shared on X/Twitter.

דרמה הבוקר במוזיאון הכט באוניברסיטת חיפה. ילד שבר כד עתיק.הרבה המולה ובהלה וילד אחד (בן 4-5) בוכה מרה pic.twitter.com/m7QbeEh8yG — נדב (@Nadubik) August 23, 2024

The museum, which operates under the University of Haifa, specified that the vase, probably utilized for the transportation of wine and oil, was a rarity since it had been excavated whole.

Why the vase wasn't behind glass

The vase was not behind glass, the museum explained, in accordance with the vision of the museum founder, Dr. Reuben R. Hecht, who wished that the various findings on display at the museum be made accessible to visitors. University of Haifa (credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite the event, the museum asserted that it would continue to display artifacts in such a manner.

The vase, however, is set to be restored and return to be on display.