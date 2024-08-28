Child inadvertently breaks ancient vase at Haifa museum

The museum, which operates under the University of Haifa, specified that the vase, probably utilized for the transportation of wine and oil, was a rarity since it had been excavated whole. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A vase on display at the Hecht Museum, operating within the University of Haifa. (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
A vase on display at the Hecht Museum, operating within the University of Haifa.
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

An ancient 3,500-year-old vase dating to the Bronze Age was inadvertently smashed by a child visiting the Hecht Museum last week, a museum worker shared on X/Twitter.  

The museum, which operates under the University of Haifa, specified that the vase, probably utilized for the transportation of wine and oil, was a rarity since it had been excavated whole. 

Why the vase wasn't behind glass

The vase was not behind glass, the museum explained, in accordance with the vision of the museum founder, Dr. Reuben R. Hecht, who wished that the various findings on display at the museum be made accessible to visitors.

University of Haifa (credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
University of Haifa (credit: HAIFA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite the event, the museum asserted that it would continue to display artifacts in such a manner. 

The vase, however, is set to be restored and return to be on display. 



Related Tags
Israel
Haifa University
history
archeology