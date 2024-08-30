The M320: IDF to phase in new double-action independent grenade launcher

The IDF announced on Wednesday that it is introducing a new grenade launcher, which it says is lighter, more accurate, and can operate independently.

The new weapon - the M320 - has undergone a complete transformation and can be operated independently, almost like a "grenade pistol." Previously, the M203 grenade launcher was attached to the Tavor and the M4, but the M320 is unrestrained.

The 40 mm M320 itself is not a new issue, but its use by the IDF is novel. The M320 was first designed by German weapon manufacturer Heckler & Koch in 2008 as a US-issue GLM. It was first used in the field in 2009.

What are the M320's advantages in combat?

It does not have a static trigger, operating in double action alongside ambidextrous safety. The previous M203's single-action static trigger substantially restricted grenade launcher users. M320 grenade launcher (credit: IDF)

Military supply sources say that in case of a misfire, the operator of a new M320 operator only needs to pull the trigger again. This is unlike the M203, where the weapon is cocked as the barrel is opened, meaning the operator must open the barrel by unlocking it and pushing forward to cock the weapon and then re-close the barrel before they can attempt to pull the trigger again.

The IDF also said that they expect the M320 to improve fighters' shooting now that it is separate from their personal rifles.

The IDF said the rifles' reduced weight (without the M203 attachment) should allow for better quality and more precise hits at distances of up to 300 meters.

“From now on, each weapon will have its specific role,” explains Corporal Chen, a grenade launcher instructor. The rifle fires bullets, and the launcher fires grenades.”

Ammunition type

The new M320 can operate with all grenade types, including explosive, smoke, or gas. Weighing in at just 2.5kg, the IDF believes it will prove more convenient.

While the grenade launcher has not yet been fully integrated into IDF combat units, it has been used in several pilots in operations in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War. The Jerusalem Post found several posts online identifying the M320 being used in Gaza.

Standalone M320 used by the Givati brigade in gaza, probably American aid/Israeli emergency purchases after october 7th pic.twitter.com/zdUTSqMRm6 — IDFOsint (@IdfOsint) June 6, 2024

The IDF said the feedback has been positive, and it has proven itself to be highly accurate.

The first unit to receive the M320 will be the Givati Brigade, one of the five IDF infantry brigades responsible for much of the fighting in the Gaza strip.

This is not the first time the Givati Brigade has trialed a new weapon: According to their IDF biography page, they were the first to use the MTAR-21 Tavor assault rifle.

The IDF said the holster will be easy to detach and reattach but will ensure that the tool is securely and safely fastened: “In a moment of threat, every fighter will be able to quickly draw the M320 and start firing.”

“From numerous conversations with soldiers, we understand that the grenade launcher is one of the most significant tools on the battlefield,” Sergeant Elinor said.

"With this transformation, everyone will want it as essential gear - and we will be there to train them."