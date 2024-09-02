Israelis divided over confidence in leadership and war strategy - survey

A recent survey conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies reveals significant differences in public opinion among Israelis regarding their confidence in key institutions and leaders amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The "Swords of Iron" survey, conducted between August 8 and 11, 2024, gathered responses from 992 adults across Israel, representing both Jewish and Arab communities.

The survey found varying degrees of trust in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), government, police, air force, and intelligence corps. Among Jewish respondents, 78% expressed high or very high confidence in the IDF, compared to 40% among Arab respondents. Similarly, 83% of Jewish respondents showed high confidence in the Air Force, while only 44% of Arabs shared this view.

Public trust in key figures also varied sharply. While 45% of the Jewish population expressed high trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, only 7% of Arab respondents felt the same. In contrast, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi received a higher confidence rating, with 49.5% of Jewish respondents expressing trust compared to 26% of Arabs.

Confidence in the IDF spokesperson's reports during the operations in Gaza also differed significantly, with 56.5% of Jewish respondents expressing high or very high confidence, compared to 19% among Arab respondents. Opinions on the Homefront Command's handling of the war were similarly divided, with 63% of Jewish respondents rating its performance positively versus 22% of Arab respondents.

Outcome of war

The survey also gauged expectations regarding the conflict's outcome. While 70% of Jewish respondents were confident in the IDF's ability to win the war in Gaza, only 26% of Arab respondents shared this optimism. When asked about the potential for achieving the war goals, 36% of Jews believed they would be met to a large degree, while 42.5% of Arabs felt they would not be achieved at all.