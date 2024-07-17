Quarter of Jewish Israelis, 40% of Arab Israelis contemplate emigration amid political crisis

A report from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) highlights the expressed interest of both Jewish and Arab Israelis in leaving the country over political turmoil.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

One in four Jewish Israelis and four in ten Arab Israelis would have emigrated if given the opportunity, according to a new survey. These results underscore a growing discontent with the nation's leadership and security situation.

A new report from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), published on Wednesday, highlighted a significant trend of emigration sentiments among Israelis. According to the July 2024 Israeli Society Index, 25% of Jewish Israelis and 40% of Arab Israelis expressed a willingness to leave the country if they had a practical opportunity. This finding came at a time when trust in both military and political leadership was notably low.

The report painted a picture of a nation grappling with internal strife and diminishing confidence in its institutions. Public trust in the senior command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had dropped dramatically, with 55% of Jewish respondents expressing low or very low trust. The decline was particularly stark among right-wing Israelis, 80% of whom distrusted the IDF's top leadership. This erosion of confidence extended to the political realm, where only 27% of Israelis trusted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a mere 26% had confidence in the government.

Haredi conscription may influence emigration rates

Support for mandatory military conscription of ultra-Orthodox youth remained a contentious issue. The Supreme Court's ruling mandating Haredi conscription into the IDF was supported by 63% of Jewish Israelis, with the highest support among secular and traditionalist Jews. However, this support plummeted to just 12% among the ultra-Orthodox, reflecting deep divisions within Israeli society.

Statistics of emigration considered by members of each of Israel's primary groups. (credit: JEWISH PEOPLE POLICY INSTITUTE)
Statistics of emigration considered by members of each of Israel's primary groups. (credit: JEWISH PEOPLE POLICY INSTITUTE)

The survey also shed light on shifting attitudes toward Israel's future security policies. While a majority of Jewish Israelis once supported aggressive military actions, there was now a noticeable decline in support for an attack on Hezbollah, dropping from 62% in March to 56% in July. Concurrently, there was a slight increase in support for diplomatic solutions, particularly among Arab Israelis, 67% of whom favored a peaceful resolution.

Professor Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, emphasized the gravity of the situation: "The findings indicate a deep crisis of trust between the public and the security and political leadership. This is a significant challenge at any time, but particularly crucial during a crisis. Renewed trust is needed between the leadership and the public to enhance national resilience against the challenges ahead. The way to achieve this is through holding general elections."



