Israelis more pessimistic about future of Israel during war - Pew Research shows

Israeli society has become more pessimistic about the future of their political system since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a Pew Research Center study released on Thursday, showing how Israeli society has unified and divided during wartime.

According to the study, "Israelis are more pessimistic (50%) than optimistic (35%) about the way their political system works. And, whereas Arabs and Jews were about equally pessimistic about the political system in 2019, Arabs have become more pessimistic (69%, up from 57%) while Jews have become less so (44%, down from 55%)."

Showing how Israeli religious and non-religious Jews have united during wartime, the study reflected that only 18% of Israelis believed there are strong conflicts between people who are religious and people who are not - a number that went down 29% in the past year.

Additionally, the political left and right have unified during the war, as the study reflected that only 24% of Israelis see very strong conflicts between those on the left and right - a number that is down 32% from the past year.