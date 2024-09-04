New direct flights from Israel to Lithuania by Air Baltic, begin March 31

A new direct flight route from Tel Aviv to Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, will launch on March 31, 2025, with a frequency of two flights per week, Air Baltic, which will operate the new route, announced on Wednesday.

Lithuania is considered one of Israel's most supportive countries and has recently been chosen as one of the top destinations for young people globally.

The flights will operate on Mondays and Thursdays, departing from Tel Aviv at 6:30 a.m. and returning from Vilnius on Sundays and Wednesdays at 10:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., respectively. Ticket prices start at $199 for economy class and $730 for business class. The flights will be operated on the modern Airbus A220 aircraft.

Lithuania is considered one of Israel's most supportive and friendly destinations. The Lithuanian Tourism Ministry and the Lithuanian Embassy in Israel recently held a special event in Tel Aviv titled "Lithuania Awaits Israelis, Now More Than Ever."

The event featured a presentation by the Lithuanian Ministry of Tourism Director General, showcasing the country's green landscape and diverse attractions, ideal for Israelis looking for high-quality hospitality and affordable prices. Vilnius Cathedral (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to the Lithuanian Tourism Office, "Lithuania is a safe and welcoming country for Israelis, with captivating landscapes and cities offering a high-quality urban vacation that combines the benefits of green, modern cities with beautiful, nearby nature - just about a half-hour drive from Vilnius and Kaunas."

Michelin-starred cuisine

The Tourism Office further stated that Lithuania offers diverse tourism experiences suitable for every type of vacation and budget, including vibrant cultural and nightlife, exquisite cuisine, cities with a youthful and student-friendly atmosphere, family-friendly nature with stunning blue lakes, and active activities.

Additionally, Lithuania boasts some of the best spa cities and resorts in the world, such as Druskininkai and Birštonas, which offer retreats for body and soul, as well as a rich Jewish heritage.

Lithuania was also recently ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world for young people under 30 according to the World Happiness Report, published annually by the Oxford University Centre for Research on Well-Being.

The report highlighted Lithuania's success in creating a vibrant and supportive environment for the younger generation. Vilnius has transformed into an attractive destination for young professionals, offering numerous career opportunities and a dynamic, modern lifestyle.

Moreover, Lithuania has recently joined the prestigious Michelin Guide Club and been recognized as a gastronomic tourism destination. Four Michelin-starred restaurants and 26 other Lithuanian restaurants are recommended in the guide, including those awarded "Bib Gourmand" and "Green Star" for sustainability.

Thomas Ramdahl, Vice President of Air Baltic, stated: "We are pleased to launch this new route and connect Tel Aviv to the Baltic state of Lithuania. We look forward to offering Israeli travelers a wider range of options to explore and discover the Baltic countries."

Olga Goncharova, Director General of the Lithuanian Tourism Office, added: "We are excited and welcome this new and important route, eagerly anticipating Israeli travelers in Lithuania. Our country offers a wide range of diverse and attractive tourism options throughout the year, at a high level and affordable prices, alongside being a green, very safe country with pleasant weather during the summer and holidays."