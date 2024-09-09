'I wake up in paradise': Patrick Beverley raves about Tel Aviv on podcast

American basketball player Patrick Beverley, who currently lives in Tel Aviv, shared a glowing review of the city on his podcast, Pat Bev Pod with Ron.

Beverley, who plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv, mentioned that some of his acquaintances had expressed concerns about his stay in the Israeli city.

"Playing in Israel, obviously, I wake up. I get phone calls, I get text messages; Pat, are you okay?" he shared, noting, though, "I wake up in paradise every day."

He further noted, "Tel Aviv has been phenomenal. Paradise. Truly paradise."

"The sun is pink when it sets," he reflected and emphasized how he enjoyed the "private beaches" where he sits "on the beach for six-seven hours a day" and the "mansion" he lives in.

Beverly added that he loved the people of the city and its food.

"The food is great, the water is spectacular. It's 90 degrees every day. The water is a cool 78 warm," he continued.

'Words can't describe it'

"Probably one of the best places I have ever played basketball. No Cap," he affirmed.

PB discusses how his time in Israel has been pic.twitter.com/IpeKQ3h9ms — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) September 5, 2024

Asked whether it was a "beautiful place?" Beverly answered, "Words can't describe it," adding, "You honestly have to be here to understand." He later noted, "I can't make none of this up."

He stated that coming from the NBA, "the city loves the s*** out of me."

Bevereley's comments drew some criticism from online social media users, with one commenting, "There is a Generational Genocide happening."

An additional user replied, "You live on that side of the apartheid wall."

The 36-year-old Beverely signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv in July, saying at the time, “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse."

Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.