ATV attempts hit and run at IDF soldiers on Egyptian border

IDF troops on the Israel-Egypt border identified a "suspicious" vehicle speeding toward them and opened fire under standard operational procedures, the military reported on Monday.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the soldiers opened fire, prompting the IDF to conduct searches in the area.

According to Israeli media, the soldiers had been engaged in efforts to prevent drug smuggling when an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) sped toward them and attempted to run them over.

The reports also indicated that one IDF soldier suffered minor injuries, though the IDF has not confirmed this. IDF AND rescue forces are seen close to the border with Egypt, on June 3, after three Israeli soldiers were killed there by an Egyptian policeman. (credit: FLASH90)

Constant tensions

The border between Israel and Egypt has a long history of attempted drug smuggling.

In January, the IDF opened fire on a group suspected of smuggling drugs through the Egyptian border, resulting in several injuries and one female soldier being hurt. According to the IDF, roughly 20 individuals were involved.