'Essentially a reward for Hezbollah': MKs urge Netanyahu to cancel Israel-Lebanon gas deal

Knesset members Dan Illouz and Zvi Sukkot sent a letter on Tuesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to cancel the gas agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon by the previous government.

In their letter, they argued: “Given the daily attacks on Israel from Lebanon since October 7, there is no justification for maintaining the current agreement.”

The Knesset members emphasized that they had previously warned of the deal's severe consequences for regional stability in the Middle East.

Illouz and Sukkot drew comparisons to past territorial withdrawals, such as the 2000 withdrawal from Lebanon and the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, which, they argued, similarly led to regional escalation and diminished security.

"Since October 7, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens have lived under the constant threat of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, forcing many to abandon their homes," they wrote. An Israeli Navy missile ship patrols the waters near the Karish gas rig. (credit: IDF)

They also highlighted the risks of channeling funds into Lebanon, a state effectively controlled by Hezbollah. They warned that any financial support could further empower Hezbollah, enabling it to strengthen its terrorist infrastructure and prepare for future confrontations with Israel.

Concluding their letter, they called on the government to cancel the deal and take decisive steps to safeguard Israel’s security against the escalating aggression from Lebanon.

"The call for cancellation is not driven by a loss of control or a desire for revenge but by a deep understanding of the Middle Eastern reality and the necessity to act accordingly," they stressed.

"Essentially a reward for Hezbollah"

In an interview with Maariv, MK Dan Illouz, a member of the Likud party, explained: “The gas agreement with Lebanon is essentially a reward for a state controlled by Hezbollah, the terrorist organization responsible for ongoing attacks on Israeli citizens since October 7."

"Given Hezbollah's blatant disregard for red lines and the constant threat facing residents in the North, there is no justification for continuing this agreement. The cancellation is not about revenge but about recognizing the reality of the Middle East and ensuring the security of Israel's citizens,” he concluded.