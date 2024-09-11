Levin mulling legislation to overcome High Court ruling on Chief Justice appointment

Justice Minister Yariv Levin is considering enacting legislation to overcome the High Court of Justice ruling on Sunday ordering him to launch the process to elect a permanent chief justice within 14 days.

The court ruling on Sunday accepted the petition to force Levin to appoint a chief justice but rejected the petition's second demand, causing him to appoint the soon-to-be three vacancies on the High Court bench.

Levin explained the nearly year-long delay in appointing a chief justice as he wanted the appointment done with "broad agreement" amongst the nine-member judicial appointments committee and did not want to suffice with the requisite 5-4 majority. The court ruled that while this was legitimate, it could not be the only consideration and could not overcome the essential legal requirement to appoint a chief justice.

However, Israeli law requires a minimum 7-2 majority to appoint new judges to the bench, and the "broad agreement" consideration was thus built into the appointment mechanism. Contrary to the chief justice appointment, the court ruled that Levin could, therefore, delay new high court appointments until the "broad agreement" is reached.

One option that the justice minister is considering is to enact a law to amend the chief justice appointment mechanism so that it, too, requires a 7-2 majority. Based on the ruling, this amendment should enable Levin to continue refraining from appointing a permanent chief justice until an agreement is reached.

The nine-member committee includes three members of the governing coalition, including Levin himself; one member of the opposition; three High Court judges; and two members of the Israel Bar Association. The judges, lawyers, and opposition MK, who have a majority in the committee, tend to support appointments of liberal judges, contrary to Levin's wish to appoint conservative judges, such as the Kohelet Forum's Prof. Aviad Bakshi.

Alter judicial reform law

Levin's second option is thus to resume legislation of a central tenet of the 2023 judicial reforms—to alter the makeup of the committee such that members of the governing coalition or people it appoints will have a majority and be able to appoint judges as they see fit. The first reading of this bill passed into law in February 2023, but the bill did not proceed to a second and third reading.

The court ruling on Sunday ordered Levin to publish the candidates for chief justice within 14 days and act immediately afterward to convene the judicial appointments committee and hold a vote. A spokesperson for Levin said that the accepted interpretation of "immediately afterward" is within 45 days.

Levin thus has until September 22 to announce the candidates and until November 6 to elect the next chief justice. The Knesset's summer recess is only scheduled to end on October 28. Thus, it is unlikely that Levin will be able to push through legislation on time without enacting a particular procedure to convene the Knesset plenum during the recess.