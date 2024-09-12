GPO revokes Al Jazeera journalists's press credentials for national security reasons

On Thursday, the Government Press Office (GPO) announced that it would revoke the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists operating in Israel, citing national security concerns. This decision follows the government's unanimous approval in May to shut down the Qatari news network’s broadcasts in Israel under a law to prevent foreign broadcasters from endangering state security.

According to GPO Director Nitzan Chen, Al Jazeera is “a media outlet that spreads false content, including incitement against Israelis and Jews, and poses a threat to IDF soldiers.” Chen further noted that the use of GPO press cards by the channel's journalists could jeopardize state security, particularly in the context of Israel’s current wartime conditions.

The revocation of press cards applies to Al Jazeera journalists and broadcasters reporting in Hebrew and Arabic. However, the measure does not extend to the channel’s producers or cameramen. The GPO clarified that the revocation will remain in effect if the Knesset's relevant law and temporary orders stay in force.

Israel Police raid the Al Jazeera offices in east Jerusalem on May 5, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Safeguards for the Press

The GPO emphasized that it safeguards freedom of the press but also has a responsibility to national security. Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, the government has been monitoring media coverage closely, with Al Jazeera coming under intense scrutiny for its portrayal of the conflict. According to Chen, “some of this station’s reports do not meet universal journalistic standards.” Since the war began, the network has been airing "false content" that includes incitement against Israelis and Jews.

The GPO's decision came after thoroughly reviewing legal and security factors and consultation with relevant authorities. Under Israeli law, the GPO can revoke press cards if it determines that the cardholder threatens state security.

Chen explained, “There is no justification for journalists from this station, operating in Israel, to hold a card from the State of Israel, which provides them with easy access to briefings and press conferences in the north and south of the country.”

The revocation process will include a hearing, and the credentials will be revoked as long as the law remains in effect.