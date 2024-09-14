Three women placed on house arrest for distributing flyers for release of hostages in Herzliya

Three women were arrested on Friday after distributing flyers yesterday featuring images of hostages and of Likud MK Yuli Edelstein depicted as a Prisoner of Zion at the synagogue where he prays in Herzliya, according to a Walla report.

Attorney Ran Tagar, from the detainees' legal team, shared an update that after over six hours of questioning, the women have been released to five days of house arrest.

"After six and a half hours of a 'very complicated' investigation into 'three leaders of a crime organization' who merely distributed flyers calling for the release of the hostages," Tagar remarked sarcastically, "it was decided to release them on personal bail and third-party guarantees. We will try to reduce their house arrest to just two days," he continued, speaking outside the police station on their release.

The Hostages Forum responds to the incident

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the arrest, stating: "We are disheartened that the police are being used as a tool by those who not only fail to act to bring back the 101 hostages, who have been languishing in captivity for 343 days, but also work actively to sabotage any potential deal and silence all discussion on the matter.

"It is praiseworthy for anyone to dedicate their time and effort to support the hostages' families and help bring them home — those who are still alive for rehabilitation, and the murdered for proper burial." Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 26, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Edelstein told The Jerusalem Post in April of this year that "If Israel doesn’t respond, Iran will think it can attack every week," and says Israel must prevent Iran from normalizing missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.