Amidst the war: Young Jewish entrepreneurs gather in Jerusalem to address challenges

ROI Community is an initiative of Schusterman Family Philanthropies – Israel. ROI has 1,700 members from the social, public and business sectors and will welcome 55 new members this year.

“It is inspiring to see that during such a challenging and emotionally intense period, people do not succumb to despair but choose to address our main challenges, even during wartime. Some of the participants are reservists who haven’t been home for weeks–and now they are devoting their time and talent to social action,” says Beri Rozenberg, Co-Director of ROI Community.

Founded 18 years ago, ROI Community serves as a platform for networking and skill development, supports innovative initiatives of its members, and enhances their professional toolkit. Today, ROI focuses particularly on social change through social welfare, public policy, inclusive society, combating antisemitism and building bridges to Israel.

Rozenberg, who was in extended reserve service as a Lt. Colonel, shares: “This year, we saw the power of civil society and entrepreneurs. Many ROIers head leading civil organizations in the country, and some are natural-born entrepreneurs who act instinctively. Our Israeli and global WhatsApp groups were bustling with connections, collaborations and an endless exchange of ideas, and it was moving mountains.”

ROIers’ activities during the war ranged from support programs for survivors of the massacre to forming alternative educational frameworks for evacuated children. Within months of the war's outbreak, they were leading nearly 100 emergency initiatives.

“No one asked them to; it was an internal calling,” says Tamar Gil Menachem, ROI Co-Director. “Our role is to provide additional platforms that multiply their capabilities so they can think and act together. What is unique about ROIers is that they don’t need a dramatic event to take action. They live with a sense of mission, and their activities peak in crises.”

The Summit attendees come from 13 countries, including the United States, France and Argentina. Many have worked to increase international support for Israel and combat delegitimization, leading campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness of the atrocities and sexual violence of October 7, international efforts for the release of hostages, and programs connecting Jews, Christians, and Muslims worldwide in condemning terror.

In addition to war-related challenges, the community continues to focus on vulnerable populations. Gil Menachem mentions a recent program to prevent violence against women, which often intensifies during wartime. Gender equality is central to Schusterman’s philanthropic work, seen as key to both societal success and national security.

After the Summit, the entrepreneurs will join the community’s ongoing activities throughout the year. “That is when the significant work begins,” says Rozenberg, “in the efforts to cope with the war, deal with the rise in antisemitism, and aid the recovery processes. There is an immense mission here, and we always look for the best way to make an impact.”