Rising above the chaos: Southern industry leaders fuel Negev’s economic revival

In the face of regional conflict and complex economic conditions, southern employers in Israel are demonstrating exceptional employment resilience, according to the Lauder Center for Employment Promotion in the Negev and Galilee.

At the fifth annual Employers Conference, organized by the Lauder Center in collaboration with JNF USA and the Manufacturers Association of Israel Southern District, representatives from various industries, public bodies, security organizations, and leading companies gathered to discuss innovative solutions to ongoing employment challenges in the region.

The conference focused on ways to attract skilled workers to the Negev and transform the area into a thriving industrial center. Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Lauder Centers in Israel, emphasized the importance of investing in the Negev.

“Only the realization of the vision of people like David Ben-Gurion and Ronald Lauder will bring true change to the Negev. The state needs to wake up and understand, once and for all, that the development of the Negev is the real future of the State of Israel,” Balashnikov said.

Tali Tzur, Head of the Jewish National Fund USA, highlighted the organization's commitment to the region, saying, "We have always set ourselves the goal of developing employment in the southern and northern peripheries while strengthening the personal and social resilience of the residents of these areas."

Keren Cohen, Manager of the Lauder Center on behalf of JNF USA, described the unprecedented challenges faced by the employment sector in the Negev over the past year, noting that many Israelis have been displaced from their homes and are struggling to reinvent themselves in the job market.

A year unlike any other

“The past year was unlike any previous year for employment in the Negev,” Cohen said. “The challenges we faced on the eve of the war... were joined by challenges we had never encountered before. Many Israelis... must reinvent themselves in the employment arena, while many companies and businesses are still dealing with the economic consequences of the war.”

Avraham Maimon, Chairman of the Southern District of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, acknowledged the unique difficulties posed by the current conflict, stating, “This year, the challenge is greater. This is a war the likes of which we have never known, with many economic hardships and social upheavals. Nevertheless... we witness that employment resilience is the engine for growth.”

Industry leaders speak

The conference also featured short TED-style talks by various industry leaders, including attorney Chen Avitan, Ela Amoyal, HR manager of Soroka, Einav Tzapani of Kfarit, and Maya Hoffman-Levy, development manager at DELL in the high-tech park.

The event concluded with a lecture by Liraz Margalit on the psychology of organizational resilience, underscoring the importance of adaptability and strength in challenging times.

The Lauder Center and its partners continue to support employment growth in the Negev, aiming to turn the region into a vibrant hub of innovation and industry despite the ongoing difficulties.

This annual event has become a critical platform for discussing how to overcome obstacles and foster economic development in Israel's southern periphery, highlighting the resilience and determination of employers and workers alike.