Communications Ministry allows new use of cell infrastructure, seeking increased competition

The Communications Ministry announced on Tuesday a decision to allow additional bodies into the cellular infrastructure market.

This move, contingent on a hearing, is aimed at increasing competition and will allow for entrepreneurs to operate cell infrastructure using frequencies that have been allocated to cell companies.

Today, there are three cell networks in Israel: Pelephone's, Cellcom and Wecom's, and Partner and Hot Mobile's, Calcalist reported. The companies own, operate, and maintain these on their own, and the Ministry wants to enable the entrance of other players into this field, Calcalist said.

Under the decision, new bodies will be able to operate radio equipment supporting 5G for public networks of one or more cell companies and provide up to 40% of the capacity of each network using the frequencies that have been allocated to cell companies.

"We anticipate that this move will lead to new investment in infrastructure," said Communications Ministry Director-General Inbal Mashash.

Controversy amid concerns

She added that this is also expected to bring "new players into the area that will lead to speeding up the spread of 5G networks around the country and improving the coverage and reception of cell networks around the country."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that the move would enable players like the electric company, capital funds, and similar bodies to enter the market and provide services to cell companies.

The workers union of Pelephone, one of the companies that currently operate a cell network, objected to the ministry's plan, saying it benefits financiers and calling it "dangerous and destructive for competition, the quality of communications, and national security."

"It is sad that the Communications Ministry is operating in such a mistaken way, and instead of solving the infrastructure problems in the state in a thorough and professional manner, is choosing to create another false solution."