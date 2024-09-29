Former PM Ehud Olmert: Israel killed Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah's then-military chief

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert claimed that Israel was behind the previously unclaimed 2008 killing of Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah's then-military chief, in an interview on Channel 13 Saturday night. Olmert was Prime Minister at the time of the killing.

Imad Mughniyeh, the head of Hezbollah's military wing, was killed in a car explosion in Syria 16 years ago. In 2015, the killing was reported to have been a joint CIA-Mossad assassination, according to the Washington Post, however Israel never official claimed responsibility.

“We didn't talk about it in the past, but I think today we can already admit to this fact,” Olmert said.

“We eliminated the greatest murderer, the most despicable, the most explosive they ever had, who built the entire Hezbollah army: Imad Mughniyeh. It was an operation that took place in another country, not in the country where he lived, not in Lebanon, in another country, and there were all kinds of dramatic circumstances that I can't talk about and don't want to talk about.” Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

When asked for more information, Olmert confirmed that Mughniyeh indeed died of an explosion, with a device being placed under the bumper of a vehicle.

“What happened there?” the interviewer questioned, “How did it explode, what was the Arabs' involvement? What was your involvement?”

“There was definitely a Prime Minister's decision; here was something much more complex and complicated, but again, forget it, I'm not looking for credit,” Olmert said.

“Endless James Bond actions were done.”

“I'm not hiding it, and didn't hide it, that in the past I passed a plan that I formulated in cooperation and with the good suggestion of Uri Saguy, who was the head of Intelligence,” he said. “And together, this plan was submitted to the Americans and the French. I think it's very similar to the principles they are also discussing with the Lebanese government.”

The killing of Hassan Nasrallah

The interviewer also asked Olmert what he thought about the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and if the move should lead to an all-out war and evasion of Lebanon.

“The complete opposite,” Olmert responded.

“Do you praise Prime Minister Netanyahu for this move?” the interviewer asked.

“After we foiled the nuclear reactor in Syria… I didn't deal with distributing credits.” Olmert responded, referring to Operation Orchard, which occurred in 2007 and wasn’t officially confirmed until 2018. “That is, we didn't take responsibility for ten years.”

“Since the only thing that really matters to the prime minister is the credit he receives. So I'm glad he made the decision to carry out this action, which was very important.”

Resolution 1701

The interviewer also asked for Olmert’s opinions on resolution 1701, which called for a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Today's government, which talks all the time about 1701, but then said that I was a traitor, more or less, when we made this decision.” Olmert began.

“This decision was implemented for a few years, until ‘Mr. Security’ came and pulled the wool over everyone's eyes, both from the north from Hezbollah, also from the south from Hamas, and focused on trying to thwart Iran in Tehran.”

Olmert continued, saying that Netanyahu – or, ‘Mr. Security’ – needed to understand that pushing Hezbollah back a few kilometers wouldn't bring security to the North.

“[Hezbollah] they have missiles whose range is 40, 50, 100, and 200 kilometers,” he said.

“That is, don't delude yourselves, and don't delude any residents of the north, that if they move 40 kilometers, a total solution has been reached."